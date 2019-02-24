No competitiveness here. Emma Stone penned a sweet note to her fellow Oscar nominee Marina de Tavira ahead of the 91st annual Academy Awards.

“Marina, Congratulations! Its [sic] a huge honor to be nominated alongside you,” Stone, 30, wrote to de Tavira, 44. “Have an incredible night!! xox, Emma Stone.”

The Mexican actress shared a picture of the handwritten note next to an arrangement of flowers via Instagram on Sunday, February 24, just hours before the awards show was set to begin. She captioned the post: “Good morning! The honor is all mine #EmmaStone what an incredible way to start the day. @theacademy.”

Stone and de Tavira are both nominated at the 2019 Oscars for Best Supporting Actress for their roles in The Favourite and Roma, respectively. This is the third nomination for the Easy A actress (she won for Best Actress for her role in La La Land in 2017) and the first for the Falco star.

“I’m so honored with this nomination,” de Tavira told Us Weekly in a statement shortly after she found out she was nominated last month. “Thank you to the Academy for this breathtaking recognition. Forever grateful to Alfonso Cuarón for trusting me with this beautiful character and thank you to Netflix for making this movie visible throughout the world. I share this with Yalitza [Aparicio] and with all of the incredible team that worked on Roma.”

The Crazy, Stupid, Love star, for her part, told Us following her nomination: “Working on The Favourite alongside my brilliant friends Olivia Colman, Rachel Weisz and the whole cast was nothing short of incredible. I was grateful every day and am honored by this nomination. [Director] Yorgos [Lanthimos] created a palace for us all to play in. I am forever indebted to him and the whole team that brought this insane vision to life. Thank you to Fox Searchlight for their invaluable support and thank you to the Academy for recognizing our work.”

Three women join Stone and de Tavira in the Best Supporting Actress category: Vice’s Amy Adams, If Beale Street Could Talk’s Regina King and The Favourite’s Weisz.

