Kevin Hart is taking it easy. While the Night School star was supposed to be hosting the 2019 Oscars on Sunday, February 24, he seemingly enjoyed a quiet night at home with his family instead.

The comedian, 39, documented a low-key evening with his wife, Eniko Parrish, and their 15-month-old son, Kenzo, on Instagram while the 91st Academy Awards were being broadcast live from the Dolby Theater.

In Hart’s four-series clip, his tot hilariously follows the family dogs around, as the canines attempt to hide from the little guy. “Stop being a bully,” Hart jokes while laughing in one clip. “Leave the pets alone … Aw, he’s terrorizing the dogs … they’ve had it.”

Later Sunday night, Hart sweated things out during an intense boxing session. “When you feel like u have nothing left is when you find a way to push & give more….Always grinding. #HustleHart …. Shoutout to @hollywoodhino for always pushing,” the Ride Along actor wrote alongside an Instagram video of him at the gym.

Hours after Hart was announced as this year’s Oscars host in December 2018, the Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle star explained his decision to back out of the gig after old homophobic comments of his resurfaced.

“I have made the choice to step down from hosting this year’s Oscar’s,” Hart wrote in a tweet at the time. “This is because I do not want to be a distraction on a night that should be celebrated by so many amazing talented artists. I sincerely apologize to the LGBTQ community for my insensitive words from my past.”

He added: “I’m sorry that I hurt people. I am evolving and want to continue to do so. My goal is to bring people together not tear us apart. Much love & appreciation to the Academy. I hope we can meet again.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!