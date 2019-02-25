The glitz, the glam and the LOLs! The red carpet at the Oscars is Hollywood’s most formal event of the year, but that doesn’t mean there can’t be some laughs. From seven-time Oscar nominee Glenn Close to daytime talk show host Kelly Ripa, watch Us Weekly’s hilarious outtakes with some of the biggest stars at the 91st Academy Awards in the video above!

Us Weekly video correspondent Christina Garibaldi totally fangirled over A Star is Born’s Shangela, who made history at last night’s show as the first drag queen to walk the carpet. But Shangela was full of nerves and fangirling herself: “This is my first Oscars, I’ve never been here before!”

Danielle Macdonald, star of Netflix’s Dumplin’ was also making her Oscars’ debut. “It looks like this crazy, intimidatingly long red carpet,” the actress told Us what she expected of the show before arriving. “And that’s exactly what it is!”

A Hollywood veteran like actress Jenifer Lewis, who has starred in everything from Black-ish to The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, is no stranger to a black-tie event. “Honey, I took the pictures, the shoes are off,” she revealed to Us, within minutes of arriving on the carpet. “I could care less!”

For more fun moments with A-list celebs like Mike Myers and Javier Bardem, watch the exclusive video above to all of our Red Carpet: Take 2 moments!

