Work-life balance! Outer Banks costars Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline are able to keep their real-life relationship separate from their fictional one — even though the show is what brought them together to begin with.

“We have a very healthy relationship because it started with the work first,” the 28-year-old Netflix star told V Man magazine ahead of the Friday, July 30, debut of Outer Banks season 2. “We didn’t really have time to even comprehend the question: ‘Is there something here?’ That was all after the fact.”

Stokes portrays John B. on the teen drama, which became an instant hit after it premiered in April 2020. Two months later, he and Cline, 23, confirmed their offscreen romance — and they’ve been each other’s biggest fans ever since.

“For season 2, as soon as we get to work, we’ll support each other,” the Maryland native told V Man. “We’ll be scene partners and take care of each other when it’s an emotional moment. But it doesn’t mean that if I don’t believe you, that I’m not going to call you out and she holds me to the same standard. Then, as soon as we get back to our trailers and we’re taking off our makeup and character clothes, it’s like that world disappears. I’m very thankful for her and the journey we’re on, it’s been awesome.”

The couple quickly felt their chemistry as costars before pursuing their relationship outside of the show. In fact, their connection was so electrifying that it earned them the trophy for Best Kiss at the 2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards in May.

Since taking their love public, Stokes and Cline haven’t had any trouble separating their professional and personal lives.

“The biggest thing for me is being even more proud of her work now as her partner and watching her grow as an actress and watching her grow as a person through this,” the Tell Me Your Secrets actor told Us Weekly exclusively in February. “I think there’s always this element of [asking,] ‘How can we make it not about Maddie and Chase? How do we make it about [our characters] Sarah Cameron and John B?’ So that’s been fun to sort of find the ebbs and flows of the characters and give it that birth, vs. it being everybody looking at us for who we are as a couple outside of work.”

The up-and-coming stars “put in a lot of work” to make Outer Banks a big success and didn’t end up falling for one another until quarantining together during the coronavirus pandemic.

“It wasn’t until after [wrapping season 1], until we started to kind of get into the lockdown where we were like, ‘Is there something here or am I crazy?'” Stokes told Us. “That’s sort of where it bloomed from there. I think we were just so invested in the work. … It’s just been a special thing. I mean, not only is she my partner in crime, she’s become my best friend on planet Earth.”

With season 2 of the binge-worthy series finally hitting Netflix, fans can expect to see even more romance — and wild rides — than before. Costar Charles Esten, Cline’s onscreen father, hinted that the new set of episodes are even “crazier” as the hunt for stolen gold continues.

“It’s tough to write a second season that escalates from a season that is as crazy as that one. [Season 2] escalates in every sense of the word,” the Nashville alum, 55, told Us exclusively before the premiere.

Stokes, for his part, told V Man there’s a “different energy” to season 2. “I would describe it as controlled chaos because, obviously, we worked in confined spaces with [COVID-19] safety — but it’s a chaotic experience,” he explained. “I just think it’s high emotions and a lot more of the comedy that I think a lot of people love. We definitely don’t skip out on the bulls–t of the Pogues.”