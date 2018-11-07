Not in the picture. Owen Wilson seems uninterested in having a role in his third child’s life.

The 49-year-old actor, who welcomed a baby girl named Lyla with Varunie Vongsvirates in October, “refuses to meet his daughter,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “He even checked the no visitation box in court in June … He does not want to visit [and does not] want any custody of her.”

Even so, Lyla is the spitting image of her father. “The baby looks just like Owen,” noted the source. “She has fair skin, blonde hair and blue eyes.”

The source added that Wilson “has not contacted Varunie at all” after she gave birth nor during her pregnancy, despite the fact that they “dated for almost five years.” However, the source claims that Wilson “knew all along that Varunie was pregnant. Owen was told when Varunie was four weeks pregnant.” A representative for Wilson tells Us: “This is a private matter and it’s not appropriate to comment further.”

Back in June, the Wonder star voluntarily took a paternity test after Vongsvirates claimed she was pregnant with his child. “Owen has been a great father to his boys and has maintained a warm and close relationship with their mothers,” a source told Us at the time. “Of course, if a paternity test establishes that he is the father of another child, he will fulfill all of his obligations to support his child.”

The paternity test revealed that “the alleged father is not excluded as the biological father of the fetus,” according to the document obtained by Us.

Vongsvirates shared the first photo of Lyla last month via Instagram, days after giving birth. “My sweet little princess,” she wrote alongside a snapshot of the infant wrapped in a light pink blanket. The new mom posted another picture of Lyla on Wednesday, October 31, with a red heart.

Wilson shares son Robert, 7, with ex-girlfriend Jade Duell and son Finn, 4, with Caroline Lindqvist. The Wedding Crashers actor opened up about his boys during a June 2017 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

“I can make a joke and it’s, like, crickets,” he explained, noting that his sons don’t find him funny. “It’s, like, nothing from those guys.”

