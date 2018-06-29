Owen Wilson could be expecting his third child, a source tells Us Weekly exclusively.

A woman has approached the Wedding Crashers star, 49, and claimed he is the father of her unborn child, according to a source, and Wilson has volunteered to undergo a paternity test.

“Owen has been a great father to his two boys and has maintained a warm and close relationship with their mothers,” the source tells Us. “Of course if a paternity test establishes that he is the father of another child, he will fulfill all of his obligations to support his child.”

The actor shares his 7-year-old son, Robert Ford, with his ex-girlfriend Jade Duell. He is also the father of 4-year-old son Finn Wilson, whom he welcomed with his ex-girlfriend, Caroline Lindqvist, a personal trainer in January 2014.

A source told Us back in February of that year that Wilson has an active role in Finn’s life.

“He has been visiting his new baby almost every day,” the source told Us at the time. ”He lives right around the corner and comes by for a little bit of time each afternoon. He is planning to be a part of the baby’s life and providing financial support.”

Wilson opened up about being a father of two during a June 2017 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

“Ford seems like he might even be a little stunt man in training,” The Internship star said before showing a video of his “fearless” son doing an belly flop off a diving board. “Anything Ford says is just the funniest thing ever. And I can make a joke, and it’s, like, crickets. It’s like nothing from those guys.”

He added: “Sometimes it feels more like I’m already seeing how they’re gonna be as teenagers, where they’re gonna sort of be ganging up on me.”

