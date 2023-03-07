In Paris: The Memoir, Paris Hilton reflects on making her sex tape with Rick Salomon and revealed she was not sober during the filming.

Hilton, now 42, doesn’t name Salomon in the excerpt of the book, published by London’s The Times on Saturday, March 4. She simply refers to meeting an older man in 1999 and enjoying how “thrilling and naughty” their relationship felt.

“I don’t remember that much about the night he wanted to make a videotape while we made love. He had often said it was something he did with other women, but I felt weird and uncomfortable about it,” she wrote.

The Simple Life alum recalled how she felt pressured and was concerned her boyfriend would leave her for someone who would make a tape. “He told me if I wouldn’t do it, he could easily find someone who would, and that was the worst thing I could think of — to be dumped by this grown man because I was a stupid kid who didn’t know how to play grown-up games,” she said.

Hilton admits in her book that she didn’t want to have sex at all. She wasn’t familiar with the term “asexual” at the time and thought intercourse was just something everyone had to do eventually. “The ironic thing is, because of the abuse and degradation I survived at the schools I was sent away to as a teenager — and maybe partly because of the way I was raised — I feared sex. I hated the idea of sex. I avoided sex until it was absolutely unavoidable,” she wrote.

The DJ previously alleged in YouTube’s This Is Paris documentary, which was released in September 2020, that she was abused, emotionally and physically, while at various boarding schools. She was just a few years out of school when she filmed the sex tape in 2001.

“I wasn’t capable of the level of trust required to make a videotape like that. I had to drink myself silly. Quaaludes helped,” she wrote. “But I did it. I have to own that. I knew what he wanted, and I went with it. … I needed to prove something to him and to myself, so I got hammered, and I did it.”

The tape was released in 2004 after the couple split. Hilton did not consent to release the tape and was shocked and ashamed when she discovered it had hit been shared.

Nearly 20 years later, Hilton has found love and started a family. She married businessman Carter Reum in November 2021, and the happy couple welcomed their first child, son Phoenix, via surrogate in January.

Paris: The Memoir will be released on March 14.