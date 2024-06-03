Pat McAfee is not proud that he referred to Caitlin Clark as a “white bitch,” but he isn’t walking back his remarks about her killer playing abilities.

“I shouldn’t have used ‘white bitch’ as a descriptor of Caitlin Clark,” McAfee, 37, wrote via X on Monday, June 3. “No matter the context … even if we’re talking about race being a reason for some of the stuff happening.”

He continued, “I have way too much respect for her and women to put that into the universe.”

The Pat McAfee Show host further explained: “My intentions when saying it were complimentary just like the entire segment but, a lot of folks are saying that it certainly wasn’t at all.”

McAfee took responsibility for his part in the controversy, writing, “That’s 100 [percent] on me and for that I apologize.” He also told his followers, “I have sent an apology to Caitlin as well.”

When it comes to the rest of his recent segment about the WNBA, McAfee stood by his statements.

“Everything else I said … still alllllll facts. #Journalism #WNBAProgrum #SheIsTheOne,” he concluded.

Hours earlier, McAfee raised eyebrows when he claimed that Clark, 22, being picked as the No. 1 athlete in the WNBA draft has led to more viewership for the sport.

“I would like the media people that continue to say, ‘This rookie class, this rookie class, this rookie class’. Nah, just call it for what it is — there’s one white bitch for the Indiana team who is a superstar,” McAfee said during Monday’s episode of The Pat McAfee Show.

He argued that the other draftees should not get credit for there being more eyes on women’s basketball. Instead, McAfee claimed that Clark is the WNBA’s “cash cow” and the “superstar” of the league.

“We’re not saying that the players on the court need to act any differently,” McAfee added, referring to recent turmoil between Clark and other players on the court. “The athletes are going to do what the athletes are going to do in any sport. I think we’re all learning, that the WNBA … that’s old-school football, baby.”

The former University of Iowa player has captivated sports fans for years leading up to her WNBA debut earlier this year. Clark’s opponents, however, haven’t seemed to fully embrace her and the hype that comes with the player.

Chennedy Carter, for example, committed a hard foul on Clark during the Chicago Sky game against Indiana Fever on Saturday, June 1. Her foul was later upgraded to a flagrant 1 penalty, which led to the Sky coach Teresa Weatherspoon to issue a statement.

Weatherspoon claimed that Carter, 25, “got caught up in the heat of the moment,” noting that the coach and player have “discussed what happened and that it was not appropriate, nor is it what we do or who we are.”

According to Weatherspoon, “Chennedy understands that there are better ways to handle situations on the court, and she will learn from this.”

McAfee, meanwhile, isn’t a stranger to controversy himself. Earlier this year, McAfee received backlash when Aaron Rodgers came on his show and accused Jimmy Kimmel of being associated with the late Jeffrey Epstein, who is a convicted sex offender.

McAfee apologized to Kimmel, 56, after the late-night host threatened to take legal action for Rodgers’ irresponsible remarks. McAfee also confirmed that Rodgers would no longer be allowed as a guest on his show.

Rodgers, meanwhile, revealed in January that he wished Kimmel “the best” and claimed he wasn’t “accusing him” of being on Epstein’s list.