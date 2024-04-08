Pat Sajak’s daughter Maggie is making headlines for her newly confirmed romance with Scottish actor Ross McCall — who is 19 years her senior.

Us Weekly obtained photos of Maggie, 29, sharing a kiss with McCall, 48, on Monday, April 8. In the snaps, which were taken late last month, the new couple held hands while walking a dog during a Los Angeles outing.

McCall wore a red Adidas jacket paired with jeans as he walked alongside Maggie, who kept it casual with a neutral sweater and jeans. She accessorized the look with a beanie and black purse. While they enjoyed the warm weather, the two stopped at a street corner to share a kiss.

The hard launch of McCall and Maggie’s romance comes after they’ve been leaving flirty comments on each other’s Instagram posts over the past few months. McCall referred to Maggie as a “beauty” in the comments section of an Instagram post from February 8.

Maggie has yet to share any photos of her relationship on social media. In fact, her Instagram is full of photos and videos from the Wheel of Fortune set where she works alongside her dad, Pat.

Pat, 77, shares Maggie with wife Lesly Brown, and she’s made various appearances on Wheel of Fortune over the years. (Pat and Lesly are also parents to son Patrick, 33.)

Viewers of the legendary game show first saw Maggie on the Wheel of Fortune stage in 2020 when she took on the position of “special letter toucher.” Pat underwent surgery in November 2019 to repair a blocked intestine, and his daughter filled in for Vanna White, who herself took over the hosting gig.

In May 2023, Maggie also made a semi-hosting debut as a temporary replacement for White, who acted as a contestant on Celebrity Wheel of Fortune.

Aside from making the rare Wheel of Fortune appearance in the hosting gig, Maggie has taken a more permanent position as the show’s Social Correspondent — a role she’s held since 2021.

“The Wheel of Fortune staff and crew have always been like an extended family … and I’m thrilled to be working with them,” Maggie shared at the time. “It’s a real privilege to be able to treat the show’s longtime viewers to a look at what goes on when the cameras aren’t rolling. Plus, I get to use the carpool lane with my father!”