There’s one hosting milestone left for Andy Cohen — and that’s leading America’s game, Wheel of Fortune.

“Dream, dream job. I would love to,” Cohen, 55, exclusively told Us Weekly of potentially replacing Pat Sajak. “That would be incredible.”

The Real Housewives executive producer hosts reality TV show reunions and Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on a regular basis — and had a stint as the host of a Love Connection reboot — but a true game show is unchartered territory.

“Not only is a game show the thing that I haven’t done yet, but that is the premiere game show. It’s really fun,” Cohen added while promoting his latest partnership with Fresca Mixed.

The job is up for grabs after Sajak, 76, announced earlier this month that he will retire next year.

“Well, the time has come,” the game show host said in a statement to Bloomberg News. “I’ve decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last. It’s been a wonderful ride, and I’ll have more to say in the coming months. Many thanks to you all.”

Wheel of Fortune debuted in 1975 with Chuck Woolery as the host. Sajak began hosting in 1981 and has remained the face of the game show ever since. The Chicago native broke the Guinness World Record for longest-running game show host in 2019 — surpassing Bob Barker, who hosted The Price Is Right from 1972 to 2007.

Cohen praised Sajak for leading Wheel for four decades. “I think that he is underrated,” the Daddy Diaries author said of Sajak. “I don’t think people understand how hard it is to host that show and what a good job he does. He’s smart, he’s funny, he’s a great host. There’s a reason he is been on for so long. But yeah, absolutely. I mean, that would be a dream.”

When he’s not throwing his hat in the ring for his next TV gig, Cohen is kicking back with Fresca Mixed, ready-to-drink canned cocktails that pair Fresca with real spirits.

“Well, I’ve been the No. 1 Fresca mix fan forever,” the St. Louis native told Us. “There’s a new variety pack of vodka spritz flavors out with mango citrus, mixed berry citrus and pineapple citrus. I love the mango.”

Cohen continued: “This has been kind of my best kept secret that I’ve been mixing fresca with alcohol for so long, and we’re encouraging people to share their secret at FrescaMixed.com and they can win a chance for a trip for four to the Hamptons, which is major. Or [they can win] a virtual kiki with me, and we can just gossip and I’ll tell them whatever they wanna know! So there are a lot of potential prizes. I’m gonna be in Montauk handing out Fresca on June 30. And by the way, did I mention [it’s] low cal? No added sugar.”

Entries for the Fresca Mixed “The Secret of Summer” Sweepstakes must be received by July 4 to enter to win a seat at the virtual Sip & Spill event with with Cohen. Entries for the grand prize trip for the Hamptons weekend getaway must be received by August 31.

Reporting by Christina Garibaldi