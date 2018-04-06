Patrick J. Adams is in need of a royal phone book. The actor revealed on Thursday, April 5, that he doesn’t have former Suits costar Meghan Markle’s phone number anymore.

ET asked Adams, 36, if he had any marriage advice — he wed Pretty Little Liars alum Troian Bellisario in December 2016 — for Markle. “Meghan doesn’t need any advice,” he said. “I don’t think we knew that any of that was happening the last time we saw Meghan.”

The We Are Here director also noted, “I don’t even have her telephone number anymore!”

Adams was coy about whether he and Bellisario, 32, would be attending 36-year-old Markle’s nuptials on May 19, but he did reveal what he’s planning to give the actress and Prince Harry as a wedding gift. After tossing around ideas (blenders, bread makers and even a Roomba were mentioned), the Legends of Tomorrow alum quipped, “She’s gonna need a Vitamix for sure.”

“That’s confirmed,” Bellisario joked.

Adams chimed in: “Whether I’m there or not, the Vitamix is going to the wedding.”

Us Weekly reported in November 2017 that Adams and Markle — who play lawyer couple Mike Ross and Rachel Zane — would be leaving Suits at the end of the series’ seventh season. The pair’s final episodes are currently airing Wednesdays on USA Network, with their last appearance set to air on Wednesday, April 25.

The longtime costars wrapped filming on the drama in November, shortly before Clarence House announced Markle and Prince Harry’s engagement on November 27. “Playing Meghan’s television partner for the better part of a decade uniquely qualifies me to say this,” Adams wrote on Instagram at the time. “Your Royal Highness, you are a lucky man and I know your long life together will be joyful, productive and hilarious. Meghan, so happy for you, friend. Much love.”

Suits airs on USA Network Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!