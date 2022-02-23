A trip down memory lane! As Patrick J. Adams prepares for his Broadway debut, the actor recalled the time Meghan Markle was in attendance for one of his past performances — and saw a new side of her then-costar.

“She certainly was at the play where I was naked and she had a good time making fun of me after,” Adams, 40, who worked with Markle, 40, on Suits, shared with Entertainment Tonight in an interview on Wednesday, February 23. “So, maybe she’d like a repeat performance.”

The Orphan Black alum noted that he “would love” for the Duchess of Sussex to see his performance in Take Me Out, adding, “I’ll send her an invite for sure.”

Adams and Markle formed a friendship when they played love interests on Suits. The USA series, which ran from 2011 to 2019, followed Mike (Adams) who talked his way into a job at a law firm even though he never attended law school. Markle portrayed Rachel, a paralegal at the office who formed a connection with Mike.

The former actress filmed her final scene for Suits in 2017 amid her engagement to Prince Harry. Markle departed the series to move to the U.K. and married the Duke of Sussex, 37, in 2018.

Two years later, the couple made headlines when they announced that they were stepping back from their duties as working members of the royal family. In February 2021, they confirmed their decision to not return to their senior roles and instead moved to California.

Adams previously revealed that he had stayed in touch with his former costar amid her major life change, telling ET in 2020, “We’ve texted a few times. We both started families at roughly the same time, obviously, her family has been a relatively high-profile one, but I’m super happy to have her back on this side of the water.”

In March 2021, Adams took to social media to defend Markle after she was accused of bullying royal staffers, tweeting, “Meghan Markle and I spent the better part of a decade working together on Suits. From day one she was an enthusiastic, kind, cooperative, giving, joyful and supportive member of our television family. She remained that person and colleague as fame, prestige and power accrued.”

The SAG Award nominee, who shares two daughters with wife Troian Bellisario, called out the “seemingly archaic and toxic” British royal family while reflecting on the severe harassment that Markle received due to her relationship with Harry.

“It sickened me to read the endless racist, slanderous, clickbaiting vitriol spewed in her direction from all manner of media across the UK and the world,” he continued. “But I also knew that Meghan was stronger than people realized or understood and they would regret underestimating her.”

Adams expressed his shock as “the hunt continued” during Markle’s second pregnancy. She welcomed son Archie in May 2019 and daughter Lilibet in June 2021.

“On any sort of decent planet that would be a time to stop sharpening the knives and let these two people enjoy the magical early months and years of starting a family,” he wrote at the time. “It’s OBSCENE that the Royal Family, who’s [sic] newest member is currently GROWING INSIDE OF HER, is promoting and amplifying accusations of ‘bullying’ against a woman who herself was basically forced to [flee] the UK in order protect her family and her own mental health.”

The Canada native concluded: “IMO, this newest chapter and its timing is just another stunning example of the shamelessness of [an] institution that has outlived its relevance, is way overdrawn on credibility and apparently bankrupt of decency,” he tweeted on Friday. “Find someone else to admonish, berate and torment. My friend Meghan is way out of your league.”

