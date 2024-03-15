Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes enjoyed a night on the town.

Brittany, 28, took toInstagram to share a series of photos from her fabulous date with husband Patrick, 28, on Thursday, March 14. In one photo, the lovebirds flashed big smiles and wrapped their arms around each other. Brittany rocked a denim corset top featuring off-the-shoulder sleeves and a silver zipper. She paired the piece with Saint Laurent knee-high boots and accessorized with a Louis Vuitton Purse. Her hair was styled in an updo, complemented by soft glam.

Patrick, meanwhile, looked cool in a printed short sleeve sweater, blue jeans and white sneakers.

“🤍☺️,” she captioned the post. Patrick later reposted the pic on his Instagram story, adding more heart emojis.

The date night comes days after the couple celebrated their two year wedding anniversary on Tuesday, March 12. For their romantic evening, they went out that night to enjoy dinner and champagne. Brittany also showed off a gorgeous flower arrangement that Patrick got her.

“Happy Anniversary to my forever♾️🤍,” she captioned throwback photos of their wedding.

Patrick also shared a sweet post of his own to commemorate the milestone. In a series of snaps, he shared moments from daughter Sterling’s third birthday party, a snap of he and Brittany walking off of the Super Bowl LVIII field after the Kansas City Chiefs won the game against the San Francisco 49ers, a pic of them kissing at the game’s afterparty in Vegas and more.

“Year 2! Happy anniversary! ❤️❤️,” he captioned the post.

Earlier this month, the couple took daughter Sterling, 3, and son Bronze, 15 months, on a tropical getaway. During their trip, the family lounged by a pool and played golf.

Brittany shared adorable moments from their trip, including Bronze already following in his NFL dad’s footsteps and holding a football on a pool deck. Elsewhere in the carousel of photos, Patrick wrapped his arm around Sterling on the golf course.

The Chiefs quarterback also took Brittany on a date night during their vacation. The pair got dressed up in denim outfits and shared a kiss near a pool.

“Fam🤍,” Brittany captioned the post.

The pair started dating in high school and got engaged in 2020 after eight years of dating. They tied the knot in March 2022, after welcoming Sterling in February 2021. The parents again expanded their family in November 2022 when Brittany gave birth to Bronze.