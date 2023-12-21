Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Celebrity News

Patrick Mahomes Reflects on Playing on Christmas Day: ‘I’m Going to Miss Christmas Eve With My Kids’

By
Patrick Mahomes Reflects on Playing on Christmas Day: ‘I’m Going to Miss Christmas Eve With My Kids’
Patrick Mahomes with an inset of his children Sterling and Bronze.Maddie Meyer/Getty Images; Courtesy of Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

Patrick Mahomes loves the spotlight of playing on Christmas Day, but regrets not being able to enjoy Christmas Eve with his family.

The two-time Super Bowl champion, 28, will lead the Kansas City Chiefs as they host the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday, December 25, at Arrowhead Stadium.

“I mean, everybody’s gonna be just opening presents and getting the food in them, and then they’re going to be the happiest they possibly can be, and they’re gonna turn on and see the Kansas City Chiefs playing. So I’m excited about that,” Mahomes told Pro Football Talk in an interview published on Wednesday, December 20.

However, there is a downside to playing on Christmas. The team will spend Sunday night at a local hotel, meaning Mahomes will miss time with his son and daughter.

Patrick Mahomes and Wife Brittany Matthews' Family Photos

Related: Patrick Mahomes and Wife Brittany Matthews’ Cutest Family Photos

“I’m a little disappointed I’m going to miss Christmas Eve with my kids and Christmas morning and miss Santa coming,” Mahomes admitted.

Patrick Mahomes Reflects on Playing on Christmas Day: ‘I’m Going to Miss Christmas Eve With My Kids’
Patrick Mahomes with wife Brittany and children Bronze and Sterling. Courtesy of Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

He shares daughter Sterling Skye, 2, and son Patrick “Bronze” Lavon, who turned 1 on November 28, with his wife, Brittany. Mahomes got engaged to his high school sweetheart, 28, in September 2020, and they married in March 2022.

The Chiefs play at 1 p.m. ET Monday, and after the game, Mahomes will celebrate the holiday with his wife and kids.

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews- Relationship Timeline

Related: Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews’ Relationship Timeline: From High School S...

“I’ll be able to spend the evening with them and open presents with them then,” Mahomes continued. “So, it’ll be a great opportunity. I’m excited for that.”

Mahomes knows playing football requires sacrificing time away from his family, including traveling for away games throughout the year. He wants his children to understand that during his time away from them, he’s working to make a better life for them.

Patrick Mahomes Reflects on Playing on Christmas Day: ‘I’m Going to Miss Christmas Eve With My Kids’
Patrick Mahomes with his children Sterling and Bronze. Courtesy of Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

“When my kids grow up, I want them to see that dad wasn’t just gone just to be gone. I was gone doing something, to build, to be great,” he told CBS Mornings in July. “And so, whenever they get older, they can see how hard I worked.”

Hottest NFL Dads Past and Present 344 Tom Brady

Related: Hottest NFL Dads Past and Present: Patrick Mahomes, Tom Brady, Sterling Shepard ...

The quarterback is also dedicated to being a positive role model for other children.

“I want to be someone that the kids can look up to and say, ‘Hey, I want to be like Patrick Mahomes,'” he continued. “And I want parents to think that, ‘Hey, that’s a guy that I want my kid to be like.’ And so, that’s how I’ll play the game.”

AmazonFleeceDOTD

Deal of the Day

This Cozy Fleece Jacket Has Over 36,000 5-Star Reviews — On Sale Today View Deal

After winning the NFL Most Valuable Player Award in 2018 and 2022, Mahomes is recognized as one of America’s greatest athletes. He is proud of his achievements, and also wants to be known for making a difference off the field.

“I want to always be remembered as a great quarterback, but remembered more as a better person,” he noted. “That’s my goal — I want people to see the love that I have for the game of football, the love I have for my family, and the love I have for being a role model. And I think if they see that, and they remember me as that, then I’ve done what I need to do.”

In this article

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Is Doing Great After Leaving Game Concussion

Patrick Mahomes

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!