Celebrity News

Patrick Schwarzenegger Enjoys Beach Time with Fiancée Abby Champion on ‘The White Lotus’ Set in Thailand

By
Patrick Schwarzenegger and Abby Champion
Getty Images

Actor Patrick Schwarzenegger enjoyed a beach break with fiancée Abby Champion while on location for the filming of The White Lotus in Koh Samui, Thailand, on Tuesday, March 26.

The actor and son of Arnold Schwarzenegger, 30, was spotted relaxing on the beach with model Abby, 27. The beach snaps, exclusively revealed by The Daily Mail, show the pair looking relaxed and happy as they explored the island and enjoyed a swim together.

Patrick was first linked to Champion in 2015, but the duo didn’t make their relationship Instagram official until the following year. (Patrick previously dated Miley Cyrus.)

Who Is Abby Champion 5 Things to Know About Patrick Schwarzenegger s Fiancee

The long-time couple announced their engagement in December 2023 after years of dating. Champion is a successful model, making appearances on various high-profile runways and in magazines.

The third season of The White Lotus takes place on a resort in Thailand and focuses on a new group of guests, however no other plot details have yet been released yet.

Filming tents and crew equipment have been set up on the island after production began on season three of the popular comedy drama earlier this year.

A Guide to Every ‘Survivor’ Cameo on ‘The White Lotus’

In addition to Schwarzenegger, other cast members include Carrie Coon, Walton Goggins and Parker Posey. Series creator Mike White has written and directed all three seasons of The White Lotus.

The new season will also bring back Natasha Rothwell, who played spa manager Belinda in the first season of White Lotus, set in Hawaii.

Jennifer Coolidge, who won an Emmy for her portrayal of Tanya McQuoid, was one of only two actors from the first season to return for the next instalment, which took place in Italy, and where Coolidge’s character met her demise.

David vs Goliath alums Natalie Cole and Carl Boudreux 164

Schwarzenegger took to Instagram to announce his role on The White Lotus in January 2023:

“WHITE LOTUS!!!!!!!!!! ARE YOU KIDDING ME?! So thankful to Mike White for believing in me!! Can’t wait to embark on this journey with you and the rest of this team. Forever grateful!” he continued, “I watch this show every week with my family and every time we would watch they say ‘why can’t you audition for this show!!!’. So voila! To HBO, David Bernad & Meredith Tucker for also giving me this opportunity.”

Prior to The White Lotus, Schwarzenegger starred in Amazon’s The Boys spin-off Gen V. He was also cast in FX’s American Sports Story, which will focus on the Aaron Hernandez case, playing former football player Tim Tebow.

