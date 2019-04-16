As Lori Loughlin contends with multiple charges related to the nationwide college admissions scam, she has the support of Paul Greene, one of her former costars from When Calls the Heart.

Greene, 44, says he has reached out to Loughlin, who was fired from the Hallmark Channel drama following her arrest last month. “It’s probably exactly how the fans are imagining,” Greene, 44, said on Monday, April 15, on the “I Could Never Be” podcast. “We’ve all known Lori for a really long time, and when someone’s your friend and something happens to them, you don’t stop being their friend. You support, no matter what happens. So, that has been there, especially from me.”

Loughlin, 54, and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, were indicted in March after they allegedly “agreed to pay bribes totaling $500,000 in exchange for having their two daughters designated as recruits to the USC crew team — despite the fact that they did not participate in crew — thereby facilitating their admission to USC,” according to court documents. Both the Fuller House actress and the fashion designer, 55, pleaded not guilty to fraud and money laundering conspiracy charges on Monday.

“I can only speak for myself of how I’ve reached out or how I’ve been … I can’t speak for anyone else around that,” Greene added on the podcast. “All I do know is that if you had a good friend and they were accused of something, you haven’t even heard their side yet, you’d be there for them no matter what. And so that’s the conversation. … Everyone’s human.”

He continued: “[If] all of a sudden there was some weird thing and it came out that I was being accused of something and you haven’t heard my side yet and I wasn’t supported by my friends, I’d be like, ‘Are you really my friend?’”

“It’s been a time that I really feel and I can really trust that in the long run will really bind everybody together,” the Canadian actor concluded. “Adversity brings family together. It really does.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!