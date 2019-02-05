Paul Rudd was living his best life at a recent Foo Fighters concert! A video shared by comedian Aaron Chewning shows the Ant-Man actor, 49, rocking out in the VIP section at Super Saturday Night 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia, including head-banging and singing along to the music.

The six-second clip of Rudd’s dance moves delighted Twitter users. “Paul Rudd is an angel, this confirms it,” wrote one. “Can we wrap him in bubble wrap? He’s one of the last remaining good things we have left,” tweeted another.

Here’s Paul Rudd loving the hell out of the Foo Fighters show last night pic.twitter.com/ykxmhqCna1 — Aaron Chewning (@AaronChewning) February 4, 2019

The Foo Fighters headlined the event on Saturday, February 2, which was staged at a custom-built, 72,000-square-foot venue in the Atlantic Station neighborhood. Big-name musicians joined the rock band on stage throughout the night, including Queen drummer Roger Taylor, Rage Against the Machine guitarist Tom Morello and country star Zac Brown. “This ain’t no halftime s—t,” lead singer Dave Grohl told the crowd, per The Hollywood Reporter. “This is good time s—t.”

Other celebrities in attendance included Aaron Rodgers, Andi Dorfman, Jon Hamm, Michael Strahan, Sarah Hyland and Vanessa Hudgens.

That same night, Rudd attended the 2019 NFL Honors at the nearby Fox Theatre to present the NFL MVP Award to Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The Clueless actor used the chance to rib some other NFL players: “I see Andrew Luck is here,” he said from the stage, pointing out the Indianapolis Colts quarterback. “Hey man, remember when you recovered your own fumble in the end zone and you beat the Chiefs in the playoffs? Me too. So does my son because he cried himself to sleep last night. But way to go on your award tonight.”

“What about Marcus Mariota?” the This Is 40 alum asked, calling out the Tennessee Titans QB. “Is he here? No? Good.”

Meanwhile, the Foo Fighters might have rocked out too hard at Saturday’s show. On Monday, February 4, the band tweeted that two upcoming tour dates had been rescheduled due to an unspecified “band member injury.”

