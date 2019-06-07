A toxic work environment? Nearly two years after Pauley Perrette’s departure from NCIS, the actress is claiming her former costar and executive producer Mark Harmon is the reason behind her exit.

“NO I AM NOT COMING BACK! EVER! (Please stop asking?) I am terrified of Harmon and him attacking me,” Perrette, 50, tweeted on Friday, June 7. “I have nightmares about it. I have a new show that is SAFE AND HAPPY! You’ll love it! #HappyPlace Love y’all!”

Hours later, Perrette shared photos of a crew member who allegedly suffered injuries on the set of the CBS series.

“You think I didn’t expect blow back? You got me wrong. THIS happened To my crew member and I fought like hell to keep it from happening again!” she wrote alongside the graphic images of the crew member’s black eye. “To protect my crew! And then I was physically assaulted for saying NO!? and I lost my job.”

Perrette announced she was leaving NCIS in October 2017 after 15 seasons as Abby Sciuto. She later claimed that she endured “multiple physical assaults” on set of the drama in a series of tweets.

“I refused to go low, that’s why I’ve never told publicly what happened. … There is a ‘machine’ keeping me silent and feeding FALSE stories about me,” Perrette tweeted in May 2018 after her final episode aired. “A very rich, very powerful publicity ‘machine.’ No morals, no obligation to truth, and I’m just left here, reading the lies, trying to protect my crew. Trying to remain calm. He did it.”

After Perrette’s comments made headlines, CBS issued a statement the work environment on NCIS.

“Pauley Perrette had a terrific run on NCIS and we are all going to miss her,” the network said in a statement to Us Weekly at the time. “Over a year ago, Pauley came to us with a workplace concern. We took the matter seriously and worked with her to find a resolution. We are committed to a safe work environment on all our shows.”

Us Weekly has reached out to CBS and Harmon for comment on Perrette’s new accusations.

NCIS, which also stars David McCallum, Sean Murray and Brian Dietzen, was renewed for season 17 in April.

