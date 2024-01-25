Pawn Stars host Rick Harrison’s son Adam’s cause of death has been revealed.

“Adam died from a fentanyl overdose. The fentanyl crisis in this country must be taken more seriously. It seems it is just flowing over the borders and nothing is being done about it. We must do better,” a rep for Harrison, 58, told Us Weekly on Thursday, January 25.

News broke on Friday, January 19 that Adam died at the age of 39 after an overdose. Along with his father, Adam is survived by his mother, Kim, older brother Corey and three daughters.

“You will always be in my heart! I love you Adam 💔,” Harrison wrote via Instagram on Friday, sharing a photo of himself and his son.

In a follow-up post on Tuesday, January 23, Harrison uploaded more throwback photos with Adam. “Amazing memories,” he wrote.

After Harrison confirmed his son’s death, his celebrity friends offered their condolences.

“Condolences Rick. The fentanyl situation is out of control in this country and nobody seems to be doing anything meaningful about it,” actor Christopher Clawson wrote. “Use your platform to help change that. I hope Adam and [your father] the Old Man are coming with new ways to mess with Corey. ❤️.”

Donald Trump Jr. added, “I’m so sorry man.”

Harrison co-created History Channel’s Pawn Stars docuseries in 2009, chronicling life at his family-run pawn shop in Las Vegas. He starred alongside his father, Richard “Old Man” Harrison, and son Corey. (Adam did not appear on Pawn Stars.)

Us previously confirmed in June 2018 that Richard died at the age of 77.

“Richard Benjamin ‘The Old Man’ Harrison passed away this morning surrounded by those he loved. He will be tremendously missed by our family, the team at Gold & Silver Pawn and his many fans the world over,” Rick told Us in a statement. “He was my hero and I was fortunate to get a very cool ‘Old Man’ as my dad. That I got to share him with so many others and they got to see what a great family man he was is something I am grateful to have experienced with him.”

Rick concluded at the time: “He lived a very full life and through the History television show Pawn Stars touched the lives of people all over teaching them the value of loving your family, hard work and humor. We appreciate everyone’s thoughts and prayers and ask that we are provided some privacy at this time.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).