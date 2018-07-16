Pete Davidson cleared up fan speculation that he gifted his late father’s FDNY badge necklace to his ex-girlfriend Cazzie David before presenting it to his fiancée, Ariana Grande.

Davidson, 24, made headlines on Saturday, July 14, after he shared a photo of Grande, 25, wearing a necklace with a firefighter logo featuring “8414,” the badge number belonging to Scott Davidson, the Saturday Night Live star’s late dad. (Scott was a New York City firefighter who died during the 9/11 terrorist attacks.)

Fans flocked to David’s Instagram and pointed out that the Davidson’s ex, whom he dated for two years before calling it quits in May, is seemingly wearing the necklace in a photo posted in December 2017.

“Same chain he gave to Ariana his dads fire department one 👀,” one user wrote in the comments of David’s photo of herself at the beach with a friend.

A second person commented, “welp the there the same necklace.”

“The same necklace Pete gave Ariana 💀💀🤡,” another fan replied.

Amid the fan speculation, Davidson revealed that the necklace he gave David was actually a replica of his father’s badge.

“@iamcharicehughes actually i didn’t give that to my ex. yes she had one but it was a replica,” he replied to a fan who said called giving the necklace to both women “ridiculous.”

“i had a bunch of replicas made,” he continued. “my sister and grandpa also have one. the one that ari has is the one my dad actually died in and the one [he] wore his entire career and the one i’ve worn for 17 years. i’ve actually never taken it off other than for snl or work. so it means a lot of me. hope this helps. please learn to be nicer and not to assume the worst in people. it’s a terrible way to live. much love.”

Us Weekly exclusively confirmed on June 11 that Davidson and Grande got engaged after several weeks of dating, following his split from David and Grande’s split from Mac Miller.

The comedian defended his decision to let the “No Tears Left to Cry” singer wear his dad’s necklace after an Instagram user called the gesture “disrespectful.”

“For ur information that’s not just some girl. That’s my fiance,” Davidson replied. “she’s the greatest person I know. I gave it to her because she has my heart and that is the most precious thing I own. my dad would be so happy and love her so much.”

Davidson and Grande have been very public on social media with their relationship since they got together. The Nickelodeon alum, who recently got her sixth Davidson-related tattoo, shared a clip on Sunday, July 15, via Instagram of her fiancé watching her shoot the video for her latest single, “God Is a Woman.” The Set It Up actor commented on Grande’s post that he was “mesmerized” by her.

He added: “couldn’t even like believe what i was seeing.”

