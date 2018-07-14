Pete Davidson is standing up for his woman. The Saturday Night Live star clapped back a fan who suggested he was “disrespectful” after he posted a shot of fiancée Ariana Grande wearing an FDNY badge that once belonged to his late father, Steve Davidson.

The actor, 24, took to Instagram on Saturday, July 14, with a photo of Grande, 25, wearing a necklace with a firefighter logo and the number 8418 — the badge number worn by the New York City firefighter, who died during the 9/11 terror attacks.

💫🌌🌃⚡️💍☁️🖤🗝 A post shared by Pete Davidson (@petedavidson) on Jul 13, 2018 at 9:45pm PDT

Though many fans thought the gesture was sweet, writing comments such as “Your love is so pure and kind. Your dad would love her!” one particular commenter took exception to the post. “No girl should ever wear your dad’s chain,” the fan wrote. “So disrespectful.”

The comedian was quick to reply, answering, “For ur information that’s not just some girl. That’s my fiance. she’s the greatest person I know. I gave it to her because she has my heart and that is the most precious thing I own. my dad would be so happy and love her so much.”

The “God Is a Woman” singer also got a tattoo tribute to her groom-to-be’s dad when she inked his badge numbers onto the top of her foot. The Set It Up star has a matching tattoo on his left forearm.

She has since gotten a sixth tattoo in honor of her man with a script of Pete’s name on her engagement finger.

As Us Weekly exclusively confirmed, The couple got engaged in mid-June after becoming an item in mid-May following splits on both sides; Davidson from Cazzie David and Grande from Mac Miller.

