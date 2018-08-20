Pete Davidson and his friend were pulled over in upstate New York last weekend, and though the 24-year-old was let go, his friend was arrested for marijuana possession.

“Pete was pulled over,” a source tells Us Weekly. “They gave Pete a sobriety test, which he passed. His friend was arrested for possession of marijuana and weed edibles.”

Syracuse.com identifies the passenger as Joey Gay, a comedian who competed on Last Comic Standing. According to the site, Gay and Davidson were driving through Fayetteville, New York, on Saturday, August 11, when they were stopped by cops at 4:25 a.m. ET.

My son A post shared by Joey Gay (@superjoeygay) on Apr 3, 2018 at 8:43am PDT

The arrest report obtained by Syracuse.com states Gay, 47, is facing a violation for unlawful possession of marijuana and a fourth-degree felony for possession of concentrated cannabis.

A spokesperson for the Manlius Police Department tells Us, “We will not have additional details until after Gay’s upcoming court date.”

That same day, Gay posted an Instagram video of two police cars with lights flashing. “We are not going to make it to [supermarket] Wegmans because of the police,” the comedian declared in the video.

A post shared by Joey Gay (@superjoeygay) on Aug 11, 2018 at 7:41pm PDT

His Instagram page also shows selfies of him with both Davidson and Ariana Grande, the Saturday Night Live star’s fiancée.

Davidson has been filming the coming-of-age feature Big Time Adolescence in nearby Syracuse, where Grande recently joined him for a low-key visit.

In 2016, the Set It Up actor told the High Times he had been using medical marijuana to manage his Crohn’s diseases symptoms. The following year, he told Instagram followers he had quit drugs, saying, “Just wanted to let you guys know I’m okay. I know I’ve kinda been missing on social media and on the show [SNL]. I quit drugs and am happy and sober for the first time in 8 years.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!