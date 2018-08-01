Just the two of them! Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson are enjoying some quality time together in Syracuse, New York, away from prying eyes.

“Ariana and Pete are in Syracuse for a movie Pete is filming,” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively. “The two have stayed out of the public eye while there, but as soon as SNL comes back, they will be out and about again.” Season 44 of Saturday Night Live is expected to premiere in September.

Big Time Adolescence began filming in July. The movie, which also stars Machine Gun Kelly, Sydney Sweeney and Jon Cryer, follows a 16-year-old virgin as he is led astray by his hero, a college dropout (played by Davidson).

The pair have been spotted all around town since their arrival. Fans caught the 25-year-old pop star and her fiancé, 24, holding hands at a mall on July 18. Grande has been friendly with fans, taking selfies with them while she shopped for groceries at Wegmans and hung out on the Syracuse University campus.

Gillary F. Ortiz was lucky enough to be working at the grocery store when the “No Tears Left to Cry” singer stopped by with Machine Gun Kelly on July 25. “I noticed she was cashing out, so I ran over to her and asked if I could take a picture!” she tells Us. “She was very sweet and took two selfies with me.”

Another onlooker detailed a run-in with Grande at Syracuse University on July 27: “She seemed to be very friendly and was talking to some students who were walking around on the Syracuse campus.”

Grande and Davidson toned down their social media presence last month after a comment made by the Set It Up actor drew backlash from the “God Is a Woman” singer’s fans. “i just don’t wanna be on instagram anymore. or on any social media platform,” he explained on Instagram July 23 after scrubbing his account. “the internet is an evil place and it doesn’t make me feel good. why should I spend any time on negative energy when my real life is f—king lit.”

Us exclusively reported in June that Saturday Night Live star proposed to Grande after just weeks of dating.

