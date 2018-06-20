Taking a step back. Peter Fonda issued an apology after targeting President Donald Trump’s youngest son, Barron Trump, in a tweet about the migrant children crisis.

Fonda, 78, made headlines on Wednesday, June 20, for using Barron, 12, to criticize the commander in chief, 72, in a since-deleted tweet. “WE SHOULD RIP BARRON TRUMP FROM HIS MOTHER’S ARMS AND PUT HIM IN A CAGE WITH PEDOPHILES AND SEE IF MOTHER WILL STAND UP AGAINST THE GIANT A—HOLE SHE IS MARRIED TO,” he wrote. “90 MILLION PEOPLE IN THE STREETS ON THE SAME WEEKEND IN THE COUNTRY. F—K.”

The Oscar nominee backtracked later on Wednesday after facing backlash for his remarks, which the Secret Service was reportedly made aware of.

“I tweeted something highly inappropriate and vulgar about the president and his family in response to the devastating images I was seeing on television,” Fonda explained in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. “Like many Americans, I am impassioned and distraught over the situation with children separated from their families at the border, but I went way too far. It was wrong and I should not have done it. I immediately regretted it and sincerely apologize to the family for what I said and any hurt my words have caused.”

After apologizing for involving Barron, the Ghost Rider actor reemphasized his disdain for the president.

“Wanna stop this f—king monster? Really wanna stop this giant a—hole? 90 MILLION PEOPLE IN THE STREETS ON THE SAME WEEKEND! THESE REPUBLICAN A—HOLES ARE ALL IN ON IT! THE CHIEF A—HOLE IS HAPPY WE ARE ALL VERY UPSET,” he continued. “WE HAVE TO GET EVEN MORE ANGRY WITH THESE REPUBLICANS. It’s more than a protest! 90 million people in the streets on the same weekend works. I can’t be the organizer for they’ll arrest me for conspiracy to commit sedition. This must be like a spontaneous event without seeming to be organized by me and we have to make this happen NOW.”

Fonda joins a slew of celebrities to speak out against the Trump administration’s practices at the U.S.-Mexico border, including George Clooney, Chrissy Teigen and Kristen Bell.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Celebrity Apprentice alum responded to the widespread public outcry over the policy and signed an executive order to keep migrant families together at the border.

