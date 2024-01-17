Bachelorette season 13 runner-up Peter Kraus thought about becoming a “support system” for ex Rachel Lindsay following her and Bryan Abasolo’s divorce announcement — but decided against it.

“I haven’t reached out,” Kraus, 37, said on the Tuesday, January 17, episode of the “She’s All Bach” podcast. “Realized that wasn’t my place. I’m not a part of her life anymore. She’s not a part of my life anymore. You would never reach out to an ex after a breakup in real life.”

He added, “I’m at a point in life where I’m trying my very best to realize the past is in the past for a reason. If it was meant to be, it would’ve been then.”

That being said, Kraus wishes Lindsay “nothing but the best” as she navigates this new chapter of her life.

“I really do feel terrible it ended in that way. Breakups, divorce, all that heartache. All of it’s hard, it’s complicated. No one’s good at it,” he continued. “I hope that it’s not the worst thing that ever happens. I hope people are easy on her.”

Kraus became a fan-favorite during Lindsay’s Bachelorette season in 2017 and said they are “forever connected” because of their experience on the show. After a tense breakup with Kraus ahead of the scheduled proposal day, the Bachelorette got engaged to Abasolo. They tied the knot in 2019. After four years of marriage, Abasolo filed for divorce from Lindsay earlier this month.

Lindsay has been vocal in the past about how she felt The Bachelorette focused more on her breakup from Kraus than her engagement to Abasolo.

“For me, the reason there was so much emotion [in the finale] was because that was closure for me, that was it,” Lindsay told Us in 2018. “And I really haven’t talked to him because I don’t have anything else to say. From what I hear, he’s doing well too.”

Lindsay later revealed that she and Kraus briefly reconnected in 2020 when he reached out to her amid the height of the Black Lives Matter movement. They haven’t had any contact since, but Kraus wishes Lindsay “grace and love,” and is open to reconnecting to his ex in the future.

“If she reached out and asked for coffee, yes, I would love to hear how life has been. I would love to know what you’ve been up to, all of these amazing experiences I know you’ve been through,” he said. “We had great conversations when we were talking, so it would be great to hear her talk about it again.”