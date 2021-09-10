No more encores? Phil Collins is suffering from “frustrating” health issues that are making it hard for him to continue playing music.

The 70-year-old Genesis artist discussed the band’s upcoming reunion tour during a recent interview with BBC Breakfast, revealing that his son Nicholas Collins, 20, will be taking over on the drums.

“I’d love to but you know, I mean, I can barely hold a stick with this hand. So there are certain physical things that get in the way,” the Grammy winner said. “I’m kind of physically challenged a bit which is very frustrating because I’d love to be playing up there with my son.”

Instead of drumming, the Oscar winner will provide vocals throughout the tour, which he hinted might be his last.

“We’re all men of our age, and I think to some extent, I think it probably is putting it to bed,” Phil explained. “I think, yeah, I think just generally for me, I don’t know if I want to go out on the road anymore.”

Genesis was formed in the late ’60s, then comprised of Phil, bassist Mike Rutherford and keyboard player Tony Banks. They were later joined by Peter Gabriel and guitarist Steve Hackett, among others, throughout the ’70s. The band went on hiatus in 2000, reuniting six years later for the Turn It On Again tour.

In March 2020, the artists announced that they would be teaming up again for the Last Domino? tour, which was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Live performances are expected to pick up this winter.

The Tarzan composer previously underwent back surgery in 2015 after experiencing a series of fractures. Two years later, he suffered a fall that left him having to rely on a cane to walk.

Along with Nic, the U.K. native shares son Matthew, 16, with ex-wife Orianne Cevey. Phil was previously married to Andrea Bertorelli, with whom he adopted daughter Joely, 49, and welcomed son Simon, 44, from 1975 to 1980. Five years after marrying Jill Tavelman in 1984, Phil welcomed daughter Lily Collins.

The To the Bone actress, 32, revealed on Tuesday, September 7, that she married filmmaker Charlie McDowell in Colorado. They got engaged in September 2020.

In her 2017 book, Unfiltered: No Shame, No Regrets, Just Me, the Emily in Paris star opened up about her strained relationship with her father and admitted that she “couldn’t handle the pain and confusion” that followed when her parents split in 1996.

“I forgive you for not always being there when I needed and for not being the dad I expected,” she wrote. “I forgive the mistakes you made. And although it may seem like it’s too late, it’s not. There’s still so much time to move forward.”