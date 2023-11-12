Phoebe Bridgers received support from her rumored boyfriend, Bo Burnham, after her band Boygenius performed on Saturday Night Live.

The group, which consists of Bridgers, Julien Baker and Lucy Dacus, made their musical guest debut on the NBC sketch comedy series during the Saturday, November 11, episode hosted by Timothée Chalamet. The trio even joined Chalamet, 27, for a sketch about the popularity of Troye Sivan, all dressing up like the 28-year-old Australian singer.

After the episode wrapped, Bridgers, 29, hit up an SNL afterparty with Burnham, 33, by her side. The twosome were spotted holding hands while walking in midtown Manhattan, coordinating in black. Bridgers stunned in a sheer dress with a matching choker, while the comedian opted for a blazer and trousers.

Bridgers and Burnham first sparked romance rumors in December 2022 following her split from Paul Mescal. The pair were spotted at various spots in Los Angeles and at a comedy show in New York City at the time. While they continued to quietly hang out, Keith Urban captured them cuddling in the background of his TikTok video as the two danced in the VIP section at Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour stop in Philadelphia in May.

Later that month, Bridgers addressed the speculation surrounding her love life. “I’ve had people take more than I’m giving, and I’m giving a lot,” she told the Wall Street Journal in May. “I’m pretty f—king transparent because I would value that in someone whose music I liked when I was a kid. Seeing any representation of any feeling and anything true was awesome to me. To be punished for that is so dark.”

Urban, for his part, apologized in June for publicizing Bridgers and Burnham’s relationship. “Yeah, oh, I found out,” he told Entertainment Tonight. “Phoebe, I’m so sorry.”

“It felt very awkward,” Urban, 56, added. “I felt bad. I was just digging on the concert! You never know what’s gonna happen.”

Bridgers took matters into her own hands in August when she seemingly confirmed her romance with Burnham, posting an Instagram Story photo with her arm around a man fans believed was the comedian. The picture was taken from behind as the duo sat on a piano bench, and Bridgers did not tag Burnham.

As Bridgers moved on in her personal life, Mescal, 27, confessed in a February interview with Vanity Fair that he was “really mad and upset” that his split from Bridgers became “Twitter fodder.”

“I definitely feel the temptation to say the status of my whatever — that will always be there,” the Normal People alum explained at the time, noting that he did not think it would be “wise” to clarify his situation with Bridgers.

Mescal continued: “The temptation still exists to be like, ‘Shut the f—k up. This is my life. This is what’s going on. Or this is what’s not going on.’”