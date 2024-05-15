Phoebe Dynevor and Fiance Cameron Fuller’s Relationship Timeline

Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor’s real-life love story with fiancé Cameron Fuller is worthy of a romance novel.

After Dynevor revealed the pair’s engagement by wearing a diamond ring on that finger to the Met Gala in March 2024, Fuller shared an adorable photo of her reaction to the proposal.

“💘,” he captioned an Instagram snap of himself hugging Dynevor from behind as she covered her face in emotional shock. The twosome both wore black for the sweet photoshoot and stood on a balcony decorated with a large floral arrangement.

Keep scrolling for a look back at Dynevor and Fuller’s romance:

April 2023

The duo first sparked romance rumors when The Daily Mail published photos of them strolling through London hand in hand.

Dynevor and Fuller both wore baseball caps and sunglasses during the outing and met up with Cameron’s dad, film producer Brad Fuller. Dynevor was seen greeting Cameron’s father with a hug.

July 2023

Dynevor and Cameron attended the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London. They were seen laughing and talking as they sat side by side at the tennis match. Cameron donned a pinstripe suit for the occasion while the actress looked sharp in a striped spaghetti-strap crop top with a matching maxi skirt.

September 2023

Dynevor shared “some summer adventures” via Instagram, and Cameron popped up in two of the photos. In one of the snaps, Logan Lerman posed with his arm around Cameron at a dinner.

February 2024

The couple looked like Hollywood royalty while making their red carpet debut at the EE BAFTA Film Awards. Dynevor, who was nominated for the Rising Star Award that evening, dazzled in a white, floor length Louis Vuitton gown with a plunging neckline. Cameron, meanwhile, supported his then-girlfriend dressed in a crisp black tuxedo and bow tie.

The twosome were photographed holding hands as they arrived at The Royal Festival Hall in London.

May 2024

Dynevor looked stunning at the Met Gala in a custom pink lace gown from Victoria Beckham. However, it was the diamond ring on her left hand that really got people talking. E! News subsequently reported that the twosome are engaged.

Later that month, Cameron shared an Instagram photo of himself hugging Dynevor as she covered her face in surprise. The diamond ring could be seen on her hand in the snap. Stars took to the comments section to share congratulatory messages.

“Mazel sir!” Josh Peck wrote.

“Congrats!!!” Sydney Sweeney added.