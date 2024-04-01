An editor’s note has been added to the video of Princess Kate Middleton revealing her cancer diagnosis.

Getty Images added context to the clip seen round the world, released by Kensington Palace on Friday, March 22, more than a week after it was initially debuted.

“This Handout clip was provided by a third-party organization and may not adhere to Getty Images’ editorial policy,” the message reads, Us Weekly can confirm. The photo agency has since offered more context to the editor’s note.

Getty Images said Kate’s video “includes a standard editor’s note to handout content provided by third-party organizations,” they told E! News in a statement on Monday, April 1.

Related: Royal Family Members Who Have Supported Kate Middleton in Her Cancer Battle Many members of the royal family are publicly rallying around Princess Kate Middleton after she shared the news of her cancer diagnosis. “In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London and at the time it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous,” the Princess of Wales said in a video shared via X on […]

The video was filmed at Windsor Castle before it was released.

“In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London and at the time it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous,” the Princess of Wales said. “The surgery was successful, however, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy, and I’m now in the early stages of that treatment.”

Noting that the diagnosis was a “huge shock,” Kate, 42, told viewers that she and Prince William had shared the news with kids Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5.

“I am well and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal in my mind, body and spirits,” she continued. “Having William by my side is a great source of comfort and reassurance too, as is the love, support and kindness that has been shown by so many of you. It means so much to us both. We hope that you’ll understand that as a family, we now need some time, space, and privacy while I complete my treatment.”

Related: A Timeline of Kate Middleton's Cancer Battle: Surgery, Chemo and More Daniel Leal – WPA Pool/Getty Images Princess Kate Middleton chose to address her ongoing cancer battle in her own time. Kate’s last official public appearance before taking a break was in December 2023. One month later, Kensington Palace confirmed that Kate wouldn’t be involved in any royal engagements until after April at the earliest due […]

Kate said that she looks forward to returning to her work as a public-facing royal but “must focus on making a full recovery.”

The Getty Images editor’s note comes after Kate’s photo editing scandal earlier in March before her health announcement. With speculation and conspiracies running rampant, the Princess of Wales shared a photo to celebrate U.K. Mother’s Day, but social media users were quick to point out various editing mistakes. It was reported that several outlets received a “kill notification” to remove the image. Kate, for her part, was forced to address the entire ordeal. (The picture has since been labeled as an “altered photo” on Instagram.)

“Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing,” and Princess of Wales shared in an X post, signed “C” for Catherine. “I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother’s Day.”