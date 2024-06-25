Piers Morgan received a very pointed friendship bracelet at Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour.

The stars were out from Friday, June 21 through Sunday, June 23, to see the pop star perform three concerts at London’s iconic Wembley Stadium. Among them were Tom Cruise, Paul McCartney and Prince William, who was joined at the Friday show by two of his three children, Prince George, 10, and Princess Charlotte, 9.

Morgan, too, hit up Wembley to see the “Fortnight” singer in action with his 12-year-old daughter, as documented in a column for the U.K.’s The Sun newspaper published on Monday, June 24.

While the Piers Morgan Uncensored host praised Swift’s performance, he wrote that “the only dampener for me came as we left, and stewards handed us all a free friendship bracelet,” referring to the tour-long tradition of fans swapping handmade friendship bracelets (a nod to her song, “You’re On Your Own, Kid”).

“Everyone else in our group got uplifting loving messages,” Morgan, 59, wrote. “Mine said simply: ‘Y U gotta be so mean?’”

Those, of course, are the lyrics to “Mean,” which features on Swift’s 2010 album, Speak Now.

“There’s no hiding place from Taylor Swift,” the journalist, who is a noted critic of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, noted.

Morgan shared via X that he was at Wembley to see Swift, 34, on Sunday, writing: “Taylor, the wait is over.. for both of us!”

After the concert, the former newspaper editor and Britain’s Got Talent judge gave the show his stamp of approval.

“What a show. 🔥 What a star. 🔥 Absolutely loved it. Thanks ⁦ @taylorswift13,” he shared via X.

Sunday’s Eras show was a notable one because the singer was joined onstage by her boyfriend Travis Kelce for the first time during the tour.

At the end of Swift’s Tortured Poets Department section, the star had her dancers get her dressed for “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart” while she pretended to throw a tantrum. There was a third dancer on Sunday: Kelce, also 34, joined Kam Saunders and Jan Ravnik in a matching morning suit and top hat. Kelce pretended to apply blush to Swift’s cheeks before dabbing invisible makeup on himself. He also did a special jig on the stage.