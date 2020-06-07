Pink Honors Rosa Parks While Protesting With Husband Carey Hart

Taking a stand. Pink paid tribute to Rosa Parks while attending a Black Lives Matter protest with her husband, Carey Hart.

The “Just Give Me a Reason” singer, 40, shared a picture via Instagram on Saturday, June 6, from a protest in California. Pink wore a mask and a blue T-shirt that read “Nah” with the subheading “Rosa Parks, 1955.” The civil rights activist refused to give up her seat to a white passenger on a bus in Montgomery, Alabama, in December 1955, which led to her arrest and sparked the Montgomery bus boycott.

Hart, 44, also posted pictures and video from the demonstration, including a masked selfie and a clip of protestors holding up signs. “Wifey and I went to a #PeacefulProtest with our local community today,” the former motocross racer wrote. “Stay safe everyone.”

Black Lives Matter protests have been taking place across the U.S. and worldwide in response to George Floyd’s death in May while in police custody in Minneapolis. Floyd’s death was filmed in a video clip that showed police officer Derek Chauvin as he knelt on Floyd’s neck for eight minutes and 46 seconds. He and the three officers involved in the incident were fired and have been arrested and charged.

Pink — who shares daughter Willow, 9, and son Jameson, 3, with Hart —has been vocal about her support for the Black Lives Matter movement and denounced the phrase “All Lives Matter.”

The “Funhouse” singer, who recovered from coronavirus along with her son in April, reposted a message on May 30 from Billie Eilish, who gave her thoughts on why she didn’t agree with “All Lives Matter.”

“No one is saying your life doesn’t matter,” the “Bad Guy” singer, 18, wrote. “No one is saying your life is not hard. No one is saying anything at all about you …… All you MFs do is find a way to make everything about yourself. This is not about you. Stop making everything about you. You are not in need. You are not in danger.”

One user commented on the post, “I have to say… when you single out one race and say ‘that’ race matters. You ARE implicitly saying other races don’t matter as much. It is automatically inferred. I believe it does this situation a disjustice [sic] by putting it in the #blacklivesmatter category. This could happen to ANY ONE OF US! THAT is the atrocity! THAT is the REAL issue. It is not about race.”

Pink replied, “You are the epitome of white privilege and the saddest part is that you don’t even hear yourself and probably never will.”