Hands off! Pink is always very honest about what happens behind closed doors in her relationship with Carey Hart — and her latest revelation about the duo’s sex life is no different.

“Days and days of silence,” Pink, 41, joked during an interview with E! News’ Daily Pop co-host Justin Sylvester on Tuesday, May 18, admitting that she’s not prone to having makeup sex after a big fight. “Don’t touch me.”

The singer explained that in her new movie, P!Nk All I Know So Far, the cameras didn’t capture one part of her marriage with Hart, 45.

“They didn’t really catch any arguing between Carey and me. We fight well,” she added.

The “Just Give Me a Reason” singer and the motorcyclist started dating in 2001 before going through a brief split in 2003. The pair reunited and got engaged in 2005. After two years of marriage, the duo parted ways, but ultimately got back together. They’re now the parents of daughter Willow, 9, and son Jameson, 4.

Even though she’s content in her current relationship, Pink still considers herself a founding member of the “I Don’t Need A Man” club.

“I am still in that club but I just happen to have a wonderful man by my side,” she shared on Tuesday. “But neither one of us need each other. We want each other. We choose each other.”

The twosome, who celebrated 15 years of marriage in January, have previously spoken about how therapy has helped strengthen their bond.

“I got a lot of s–t for telling people that Carey and I have been in couples counseling with Vanessa [Inn],” the songstress admitted during an Instagram Live chat about mental health in June 2020. “So I talk to Vanessa on my own and I also talk to Vanessa with Carey and for Carey and I. It’s the only reason that we’re still together because, you know, I think partners after a long time, we just speak — I can’t say it’s a man and woman thing, I think it’s a partner thing, a spouse thing — that you just speak two different languages.”

At the time, Pink described one specific example of how therapy has helped keep the couple’s spark alive.

“There’s a difference between connection — I think — and intimacy. And intimacy is the part that’s hard for me. There was a moment in couples counseling with Carey, I’ll never forget, in the office I had been complaining about him for years about how he’s just not present, he’s not here, he doesn’t get it, he’s not hearing me emotionally, he’s not even trying to understand my language,” she recalled.

She continued: “And you were like, ‘OK, everybody shut up, stand up, put your hands on each other’s hearts and just look into each other’s eyes.’ And this man that I had been saying won’t show up for me, his feet were planted in that earth, his hand was on my heart and his eyes were looking into my soul and guess what I did? I started giggling and I looked away, and in that moment I realized that I was a little bit full of s–t. I was the one here that was just talking and there have been many of those times.”