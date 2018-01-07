Pink Posts Funny 12th Anniversary Message to Husband Carey Hart

Pink shared a sweet and funny message for her husband, Carey Hart, as they celebrated their 12th anniversary on Sunday, January 7.

“12 years married today. 16 if ya count the 4 years we spent deciding if we were going to live together forever or kill each other,” the “What About Us” singer, 38, captioned a collection of nine pictures of the couple over the years. “It’s been a nice mix of that ever since. Get em’ young and train em’ ladies. I still have a crush on you @hartluck.”

The couple, who began dating in 2002, wed in Costa Rica in 2006 but separated two years later. They reconciled in 2010 after seeking marriage counseling and welcomed their daughter, Willow, the following year. The pair also share a 12-month-old son, Jameson.

The “Beautiful Trauma” singer spoke about her turbulent relationship with the motocross racer in an interview with The Guardian in October 2017.

“There are moments where I look at [Hart] and he is the most thoughtful, logical, constant … he’s like a rock. He’s a good man. He’s a good dad. He’s just the kind of dad I thought he’d be and then some,” she said. “And then I’ll look at him and go: I’ve never liked you. There’s nothing I like about you. We have nothing in common. I don’t like any of the s–t you like. I don’t ever wanna see you again.”

“Then two weeks later I’m like, things are going so good, you guys. Then you’ll go through times when you haven’t had sex in a year. Is this bed death? Is this the end of it? Do I want him? Does he want me?” she continued before adding, “Monogamy is work! But you do the work and it’s good again.”

