A brave battle. Pink revealed that her father, Jim Moore, has prostate cancer.

“This is my dear Dad this morning headed in for surgery,” the three-time Grammy winner, 40, captioned a photo via Instagram on Wednesday, July 15, of the Vietnam War veteran smiling in his hospital bed while holding hands with “the love of his life,” Grace.

“He just finished his second round of chemo for prostate cancer, fell off a ladder and fractured his back, lost function in his legs,” Pink (real name Alecia Moore) continued. “My battered and bruised husband [Carey Hart] shared his brilliant doctor… Dr. Bray of DISC sports and Spine Center (I love this man with all of my heart) all three of these aforementioned men actually.”

While the “What About Us” singer noted that her dad was “scared and in pain,” he did his best to put on a brave face for their family before heading to the operating room.

“What’s he doing???? Smiling. Cracking jokes. Making everyone else feel better,” she wrote. “He’s already back to his old tricks ten hours later, talking about napalm and snipers and viruses and blood puddles…. oh, Dad. How amazing it is to watch you whistle through Hell.”

Pink — whose parents, Jim and Judy Moore, divorced when she was a child — has always had a close relationship with her dad. For her 2006 album, I’m Not Dead, they recorded a song together titled “I Have Seen the Rain,” which he wrote during his time in the war.

Through the years, Jim has always had nothing but praise for his daughter, whom he managed in the early days of her music career.

“Nothing’s better than and wilder than seeing her do this,” he told the Philadelphia City Paper in 2000. “She said she was going to do it as a kid and she meant it.”

Pink has returned the favor many times, paying tribute to her dad via Instagram and when she received a star on the iconic Hollywood Walk of Fame.

“Today, for me, is a celebration of something that my dad taught me, and that is, ‘To thine own self be true,’” she said at the 2019 ceremony. “If you walk along this boulevard and you look at these names, there is a power that lies in that. ‘To thine own self be true.’ There’s a power in believing in yourself. There’s a power in not giving up on life and in not giving up on yourself. … Today proves that.”