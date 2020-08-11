Meghan Markle nearly didn’t make the cut on Pippa Middleton’s wedding guest list, according to the newly published tell-all book Finding Freedom.

“The media frenzy that followed their every move made them somewhat of a reluctant addition to the guest list for Pippa Middleton’s vows on May 20, 2017,” authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand reveal in the book, released on Tuesday, August 11. “Both the bride and her mom, Carole, privately harbored concerns that the American actress’s presence alongside [Prince] Harry might overshadow the main event.”

According to Finding Freedom, Meghan and Harry, 35, ran into additional wedding trouble while attending Princess Eugenie’s wedding to Jack Brooksbank in October 2018. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were telling people that they were expectant parents, which is something the book claims the 30-year-old was not thrilled about as it overshadowed her special day.

“It didn’t go down particularly well with Eugenie, who a source said told friends she felt the couple should have waited to share the news,” the book revealed. News of Meghan’s pregnancy was announced via Kensington Palace’s Instagram page only three days after Eugenie’s big day.

Finding Freedom chronicles Meghan and Harry’s rocky journey as members of the British royal family.

“Our intention isn’t for people to necessarily change how they think or feel about the couple,” Scobie told The Independent in an interview posted on Tuesday. “I just hope that the book adds another angle to this story and an insight into how the couple dealt with things behind the scenes and how their emotions [were] at play.”

The royals expert continued, “It’s very easy to forget that these big characters we see in the media are also human beings. I really want this book to offer people a deeper understanding of what it is that drives them and to humanize them. The book wasn’t written for Harry and Meghan, but I believe that publication day will be the first time they see it. I’m not going to get too caught up in trying to find out what they or other members of the royal family feel has been written.”

Finding Freedom is available everywhere books are sold.