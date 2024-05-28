The Palm Beach Gardens Police Department has addressed the death of professional golfer Grayson Murray.

“The Palm Beach Gardens Police Department is investigating the death of resident Grayson C. Murray, a white male, 10/01/1993, which occurred inside a residence in Palm Beach Gardens,” the authorities said in a press release on Tuesday, May 28. “The decedent was discovered on Saturday, May 25, 2024, at approximately 11:00 a.m.”

While Murray’s death is under investigation, the police noted that their “initial inquiry does not reveal signs of foul play” and “there is no apparent risk to the public.” No more details will be released while the golfer’s death is being investigated.

Murray was found dead on Saturday, May 25, at the age of 30. In a statement by his parents, Eric and Terry Murray, made the day after his death, they revealed their son had died via suicide.

“We have spent the last 24 hours trying to come to terms with the fact that our son is gone,” the Murrays said in a statement released via the PGA. “It’s surreal that we not only have to admit it to ourselves, but that we also have to acknowledge it to the world. It’s a nightmare.”

The couple acknowledged, “We have so many questions that have no answers. But one.”

“Was Grayson loved? The answer is yes,” the statement continued. “By us, his brother Cameron, his sister Erica, all of his extended family, by his friends, by his fellow players and – it seems – by many of you who are reading this. He was loved and he will be missed.”

Murray is survived by his parents, siblings and fiancée Christiana Ritchie.

A two-time PGA Tour champion, Murray was also remembered by his decades-long coach and mentor Ted Kiegiel.

“I’m absolutely numb and crushed for the loss of Grayson. He was family,” Kiegiel shared via X on Sunday, May 26. “He was more than family … We were kindred spirits — sharing so many victorious ‘life’ moments, while suffering through the down turns that challenged his very essence.”

He continued, “Our story began when his dad, Eric, arranged a golf lesson with me when Grayson was 8 years old. As chance would have it, that meeting would go on to forge a life long journey for us.”

Murray’s legacy was also honored by golfer Harry Higgs on Sunday after Higgs, 32, won the Korn Ferry Tour’s Visit Knoxville Open.

“I just have a message, so forgive me if things get a little deep,” Higgs told the crowd during his victory speech at Knoxville’s Holston Hills Country Club.

He continued, “I would challenge everybody here — and I’m going to do this myself, as well — each day, say something nice to someone you love. And also make it a point to say something nice to somebody you do not even know.”

Higgs argued the world is “only getting more difficult” and acknowledged Murray’s candidness in his battle with mental health through the years.

“Everybody here could be a difference. The difference,” Higgs urged. “Brighten up somebody’s day. It could mean the world.”

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org.