Golfer Harry Higgs paid tribute to the late Grayson Murray with an emotional call to arms.

After Higgs, 32, became the first player in history to win back-to-back Korn Ferry Tour tournaments in a playoff, he used his winner’s speech to discuss Murray, who died by suicide at the age of 30 on Saturday, May 25.

“I just have a message, so forgive me if things get a little deep,” Higgs told the assembled crowd at Knoxville, Tennessee’s Holston Hills Country Club on Sunday, May 26.

Higgs called Murray, who had been candid about his struggles with mental health, “somebody who went through a lot of difficult things, somebody that was open and honest about it.”

“Last night, I didn’t sleep worth a darn. And I’m really good at sleeping,” Higgs joked before getting serious. “I kind of thought about this moment and how to maybe remember Grayson.”

Higgs said that, while he was thankful for his success on the links, “It’s just not that meaningful.”

“I would challenge everybody here — and I’m going to do this myself, as well — each day, say something nice to someone you love,” Higgs urged. “And also make it a point to say something nice to somebody you do not even know.”

The crowd, who until that point had been watching enraptured, began to clap.

“The world is difficult and only getting more difficult,” Higgs said. “I’ve been blessed with great parents and a great support system and I haven’t had, other than some frustrations at times, any battles mentally. But Lord knows how many people do and it’s only ever increasing.”

He continued, “Everybody here could be a difference. The difference. Brighten up somebody’s day. It could mean the world.”

After Murray’s passing, his parents Eric and Terry Murray, released a statement via the PGA.

“We have spent the last 24 hours trying to come to terms with the fact that our son is gone,” the statement read. “It’s surreal that we not only have to admit it to ourselves, but that we also have to acknowledge it to the world. It’s a nightmare.”

They continued, “We would like to thank the PGA Tour and the entire world of golf for the outpouring of support. Life wasn’t always easy for Grayson, and although he took his own life, we know he rests peacefully now.”

Murray was also remembered by his decades-long coach and mentor Ted Kiegiel.

“I’m absolutely numb and crushed for the loss of Grayson. He was family,” Kiegiel shared via X on Sunday. “He was more than family … We were kindred spirits — sharing so many victorious ‘life’ moments, while suffering through the down turns that challenged his very essence.”

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org.