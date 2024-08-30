Selling the OC’s Polly Brindle isn’t hiding her love for Love is Blind UK — or for its male stars.

Speaking to Us Weekly exclusively at the boohoo Collective Launch Party at Hyde Sunset in West Hollywood, on Thursday, August 29, Brindle, 38, gushed over the reality show that has captured her attention.

“I love the Love Is Blind experiment,” Brindle said. “The UK version really caught my eyes. The guys are so hot. They’re so emotionally available.”

One star in particular caught her eye and she didn’t waste an opportunity to shoot her shot.

“I actually slid into Freddie’s DMs,” she said, referring to Freddie Powell, the funeral director who paired with Catherine “Cat” Richards. “He’s from my hometown. I come from a background of funeral directors.”

Brindle is originally from Barnoldswick, a town of fewer than 11,000 people about 30 miles from Bolton, where Powell lives.

“Come over stateside. I’ll help you buy a house,” Brindle quipped, trying to sweeten the pot.

While Powell has not weighed in on if he would date someone from another reality show, he has said he wouldn’t want to date another Love Is Blind contestant. (Cat is in a relationship with fellow Love is Blind UK contestant Jake Singleton-Hill).

“I wouldn’t choose to, personally,” he told the Daily Mail in an interview published Friday, August 30. “I pursued Cat, and that was my journey. I think you can meet anyone anywhere. You can go to [U.K. grocery store] Morrisons and meet someone. You don’t have to meet someone from the pods.”

He added, “If she’s happy, you know, I’ve not really got anything to say, to be honest. I think as long as she’s happy and he’s happy, then I hope it works for them.”

As for Brindle’s on-screen love interests, she updated Us on where she stands with Tyler Stanaland, with whom she shared a now infamous drunken kiss in season 2.

“I’m good friends with his dad,” she said with a laugh. “Me and his dad will chat on social media about business stuff. I think Tyler’s following me again. If I saw him, I’d be like, ‘Hi T, what’s going on?’ but we have had one phone call but it was work related.”

Brindle also teased fans on what’s to come from Selling the OC.

“You may be seeing a lot more of us,” she said regarding a fourth season. “Fans should put their money on it.”

With reporting by Mike Vulpo.