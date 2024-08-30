Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Celebrity News

Selling the OC’s Polly Brindle Says She Slid Into ‘Love Is Blind UK’ Star Freddie Powell’s DMs (Exclusive)

By
Polly Brindle Says She Slid Into Love Is Blind UK Star Freddie DMs
Amanda Edwards/Getty Images; Netflix/Tom Dymond

Selling the OCs Polly Brindle isn’t hiding her love for Love is Blind UK — or for its male stars.

Speaking to Us Weekly exclusively at the boohoo Collective Launch Party at Hyde Sunset in West Hollywood, on Thursday, August 29, Brindle, 38, gushed over the reality show that has captured her attention.

“I love the Love Is Blind experiment,” Brindle said. “The UK version really caught my eyes. The guys are so hot. They’re so emotionally available.”

One star in particular caught her eye and she didn’t waste an opportunity to shoot her shot.

Brittany Snow Details How Ex Tyler Stanaland Burnt Their Relationship on Call Her Daddy

Related: The'Selling Sunset' Curse: Every Split That Rocked the Franchise

“I actually slid into Freddie’s DMs,” she said, referring to Freddie Powell, the funeral director who paired with Catherine “Cat” Richards. “He’s from my hometown. I come from a background of funeral directors.”

Brindle is originally from Barnoldswick, a town of fewer than 11,000 people about 30 miles from Bolton, where Powell lives.

“Come over stateside. I’ll help you buy a house,” Brindle quipped, trying to sweeten the pot.

Polly Brindle Says She Slid Into Love Is Blind UK Star Freddie DMs
Polly Brindle attends the boohoo Collective Launch Party Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for boohoo

While Powell has not weighed in on if he would date someone from another reality show, he has said he wouldn’t want to date another Love Is Blind contestant. (Cat is in a relationship with fellow Love is Blind UK contestant Jake Singleton-Hill).

“I wouldn’t choose to, personally,” he told the Daily Mail in an interview published Friday, August 30. “I pursued Cat, and that was my journey. I think you can meet anyone anywhere. You can go to [U.K. grocery store] Morrisons and meet someone. You don’t have to meet someone from the pods.”

‘Love Is Blind UK’ Season 1 Reunion: The 8 Questions Us Needs Answered

Related: 'Love Is Blind UK' Season 1 Reunion: Every Question Answered

He added, “If she’s happy, you know, I’ve not really got anything to say, to be honest. I think as long as she’s happy and he’s happy, then I hope it works for them.”

As for Brindle’s on-screen love interests, she updated Us on where she stands with Tyler Stanaland, with whom she shared a now infamous drunken kiss in season 2.

“I’m good friends with his dad,” she said with a laugh. “Me and his dad will chat on social media about business stuff. I think Tyler’s following me again. If I saw him, I’d be like, ‘Hi T, what’s going on?’ but we have had one phone call but it was work related.”

Arach Cloz short sleeve sweater top

Deal of the Day

Grab This Best-Selling Fall Sweater Top While it’s Still 20% off for Labor Day! View Deal

Brindle also teased fans on what’s to come from Selling the OC.

“You may be seeing a lot more of us,” she said regarding a fourth season. “Fans should put their money on it.”

With reporting by Mike Vulpo.

In this article

Love Is Blind

Love Is Blind
Selling the OC Bio

Selling the OC

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!
Please enter a name.
Please enter a valid email.
Please enter a phone number.
Please enter a message.