Porsha Williams is remembering her late cousin Yolanda “Londie” Favors on what would’ve been her 35th birthday.

“Happy Heavenly Birthday to my beautiful baby cousin @londieknowsbest,” the Real Housewives of Atlanta star, 43, captioned a video via Instagram on Wednesday, August 21. “It’s too hard to write all my feelings. I love you always 🕊️💔🙏🏾 Thank you for being with me today I felt your calming presence.”

Followers were quick to offer kind words of support for Williams and her cousin. Favors appeared on the Bravo spinoff Real Housewives of Atlanta: Porsha’s Family Matters, which aired from 2021 to 2022.

“Sending you love and light Porsha. Londie had such a beautiful smile. May she sleep in peace,” wrote one social media user, while another added, “Ooh my goodness she was on your show and she done passed since the show went off 💔💐 oh wow!!! Happy heavenly birthday sweetie.”

Related: 'Real Housewives' Tragedies: The Saddest and Most Shocking Deaths Courtesy of Lauri Peterson/Instagram; Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images Fans of the Real Housewives series have come to know and love not only the cast members of the Bravo franchises, but their spouses, kids and other loved ones – which makes their deaths hit harder. Real Housewives of Orange County alum Lauri Peterson shared in April 2024 […]

Williams mourned the loss of her “dear baby cousin” earlier this month, announcing in a post via Instagram that Favors had died. She was 34 years old.

“Londie – you were our best friend, our sister, our aunt, our cousin, and so much more. Your life was a blessing, your memory a treasure, and you are loved beyond words and will be missed beyond measure,” she wrote in an August 11 post.

She added, “The impact and value you provided all of us during your time here was tremendous, but we know that your spirit will always be with us every day guiding us through this difficult time and what’s still to come. For that, we’re eternally grateful.”

Williams previously shared that a memorial service for her cousin will be held on Friday, August 23.

Related: ‘RHOA’ Season 16 Cast Revealed: Porsha Williams, Angela Oakley, More When it comes to The Real Housewives of Atlanta, the drama offscreen has been just as juicy as the craziness caught on camera. Since the two-part RHOA season 15 reunion aired on Bravo in September 2023, shocking cast departures and confirmed returns have managed to shake the franchise’s fervent fans to their core. The last […]

The Bravo personality is currently shooting season 16 of RHOA. Williams – a fan-favorite who starred on the long-running reality series from season 5 until her exit after season 13 in 2021 – signed an overall scripted talent deal with NBCUniversal in February, solidifying her return to the show.

“I’m incredibly thankful for the vision and faith NBCUniversal has put in me to be a larger part of their family,” Williams said in a statement at the time. “I’m looking forward to being back on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, and showing the world my new world!”

In addition to Williams, Phaedra Parks, Drew Sidora, Shamea Morton Mwangi, Brittany Eady, Kelli Ferrell and Angela Oakley will appear on season 16 of RHOA.