The Real Housewives of Atlanta’s Porsha Williams is mourning her “dear baby cousin.”
Porsha, 43, took to Instagram on Sunday, August 11, to announce the death of her cousin, Yolanda “Londie” Favors, who died on Wednesday, August 7. Londie previously appeared with Porsha on her RHOA spinoff show, Porsha’s Family Matters, on Bravo.
“Londie – you were our best friend, our sister, our aunt, our cousin, and so much more,” shared the RHOA star. “Your life was a blessing, your memory a treasure, and you are loved beyond words and will be missed beyond measure.”
“The impact and value you provided all of us during your time here was tremendous, but we know that your spirit will always be with us every day guiding us through this difficult time and what’s still to come. For that, we’re eternally grateful,” added Porsha.
The Pursuit of Porsha author concluded her tribute, “Love you always Dear Baby Cousin 💔🥺🙏🏾 RIP.”
Porsha, who shares daughter Pilar, 5, with her ex, Dennis McKinley, is currently shooting RHOA season 16, making her return to the franchise after previously exiting at the end of season 13.
Porsha’s return was announced in February along with news that she has signed an overall scripted talent deal with NBCUniversal. The reality TV personality will develop scripted projects for both the company’s broadcast and streaming properties.
“I’m incredibly thankful for the vision and faith NBCUniversal has put in me to be a larger part of their family,” Porsha said in a statement at the time. “I’m looking forward to being back on ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta,’ and showing the world my new world!”
“Our audience has supported and admired Porsha as she so authentically, hilariously and vulnerably shared her life over the year,” Rachel Smith, the vice president of unscripted content, lifestyle and documentaries, shared in a statement, noting that NBCUniversal is “fortunate to collaborate and tap into her creativity and passion through this partnership.”
Porsha’s return comes after Kandi Burruss announced her exit from RHOA after 14 seasons.
Porsha will be joined on season 16 by Phaedra Parks, Drew Sidora, Shamea Morton Mwangi, Brittany Eady, Kelli Ferrell and Angela Oakley. Kenya Moore was suspended during filming in June after she allegedly shared explicit photos of castmate Brittany.
Insiders with knowledge of the situation told Us Weekly that Moore will not be a part of upcoming episodes expected to air in 2025. One source exclusively told Us that “a return hasn’t been discussed.”