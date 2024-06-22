Marlo Hampton stands by her decision to walk away from The Real Housewives of Atlanta, but she is still in touch with the cast.

“It’s been really interesting seeing the girls and to see the new direction they’re going in,” Marlo, 48, exclusively told Us Weekly at Hollywood Unlocked’s 4th annual Impact Awards. “I’m happy for them, and I can’t wait to tune in and watch. I ended up being a part of this franchise for 10 years. How do I not watch? It’s my family. I love my family, everyone at Bravo, everyone.”

Marlo joined RHOA as a friend in season 4, ultimately becoming a full-fledged Housewife during seasons 14 and 15. She confirmed her exit in February after her existing contract ended.

“This break from RHOA is a fresh start, allowing me the space to participate in new creative entertainment projects focused on my future, and not reliving my past,” she previously told Us in a statement. “My nephews are transitioning into pivotal stages of their academic adolescence, and I am focused on my representation in their eyes and getting back to showing my multifaceted lifestyle of philanthropy, fashion, and fabulosity.”

RHOA season 16, which is currently filming, will star Kenya Moore, Porsha Williams and Drew Sidora. In addition, several new faces will get peaches for the first time. Brittany Eady, Kelli Ferrell and Angela Oakley are slated to make their Bravo debut in season 16 while Shamea Morton Mwangi was upgraded from a “friend.” Cynthia Bailey, who left the show in 2021, will also return to season 16 in a “friend” role.

Marlo further told Us what she thinks about the newbies.

“I do know them from around. I’ve been at a couple of events with them. I’ve spoken with Kelly, Britt and Angela I have not met,” she said on Friday’s event at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in California, noting what it would take for her potential return. “It depends. If Bravo asked me to come back and do a show, yes, but right now I think they’re full.”

Marlo continued, “I don’t have a lot of excitement and entertainment at Bravo.”

While Bravo has not revealed too many details about the new season, Cynthia, 57, previously hinted at how the dynamics were shaping up.

“We’re on Week No. 3 and already, these girls are jumping right in getting their hands dirty,” Cynthia told Us earlier this month. “I think you guys are in for a treat. I think three of them bring just the right amount of new blood that we needed for season sweet 16. So, it’s gonna be sweet and maybe bittersweet but I think you guys will be entertained.”

With reporting by Lanae Brody