The Real Housewives of Atlanta got some much-needed “new blood” for season 16, according to returning favorite Cynthia Bailey.

“We’re on Week No. 3 and already, these girls are jumping right in getting their hands dirty,” Cynthia, 57, exclusively told Us Weekly at Gurus magazine’s #30Voices30Days launch party on Saturday, June 1. “I think you guys are in for a treat. I think three of them bring just the right amount of new blood that we needed for season sweet 16.”

She continued, “So, it’s gonna be sweet and maybe bittersweet but I think you guys will be entertained.”

While Kenya Moore, Porsha Williams and Drew Sidora will all keep hold of their peaches for season 16, a slew of fresh faces will join them. Bravo previously confirmed that Brittany Eady, Kelli Ferrell and Angela Oakley have joined the cast. Shamea Morton Mwangi, for her part, was upgraded to a full-time Housewife after previous guest appearances.

Cynthia, meanwhile, was an OG star between seasons 3 and 13, ultimately leaving the show in 2021. She will return to RHOA season 16 as a “friend.”

“Honestly, there was a little trepidation about it only because I’m just in such a small time in my life,” Cynthia told Us at the Saturday event, which was held at the Godfrey Hotel Hollywood. “I’m older and definitely one of the older ladies on the show. I just do me and choose love and peace.”

She added, “I don’t really want a lot of drama in my life. However, I do have a lot of history with some of the ladies that are still on the show and just with the show in general. So I feel like at this point, I can hopefully navigate the roads carefully. I’m just excited to see Atlanta back on top again.”

Cynthia, who has been bicoastal between Los Angeles and Atlanta, has a storied history with Kenya, 53. The two women notably feuded during Real Housewives Ultimate Girls’ Trip season 1, which aired in 2021.

“We’re good. We made it past Girls Trip,” Cynthia told Us. “We took a break from each other, a break that I definitely initiated because I was not happy after the Girls Trip. We’re good. We respect each other’s friendship boundaries. I love her always and we’re in a great space.”

According to Cynthia, she’s “spending a bit more time” in Atlanta while she films RHOA.

“I do spend most of my time about 50-50,” she explained.

With reporting by Mike Vulpo