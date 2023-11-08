The Real Housewives of Atlanta women have some ideas on casting changes for the next season of the Bravo show.

Kandi Burruss, who has starred on RHOA since 2009, exclusively told Us Weekly she’s hesitant to add — or even remove — any cast members.

“I guess there could be [a shakeup], but every time they decide they want to change people, it’s like, sometimes I’m sad when the people leave that they switched out,” Kandi, 47, said on the BravoCon red carpet in Las Vegas on Saturday, November 4. “Sometimes they’ll get someone new and I’m like, ‘OK, well …’ I try to stay open-minded. I could have kept the same crew as when I first started.”

Kandi made her RHOA debut during season 2, joining Lisa Wu, Nene Leakes, Kim Zolciak- Biermann and Shereé Whitfield. She currently stars alongside Kenya Moore, who thinks the show could use a few fresh faces.

“I don’t think there needs to be a total reboot, but I definitely think there needs to be a shake up, for sure,” Kenya, 52, shared with Us on Saturday, adding that some Housewives from past seasons “could be great” to bring back. “I think we just need to get back to that magic that we’ve seen in the past where people aren’t faking or aren’t desperate to be there.”

Marlo Hampton agreed with Kenya, telling Us that producers should “absolutely” change up the casting.

“Think about it, two years ago they finally made me a Housewife, that was a change,” Marlo, 47, explained at the fan convention. “So for things to get better, it has to evolve. I want the show to keep evolving.”

Marlo officially earned her Housewife title for season 14 in 2022 after making several appearances as a Friend of the cast. In addition to shaking up the current cast, Marlo would love to see a “girls trip of all of the originals.”

“I mean, these girls who paved the way. We are the new Real Housewives of Atlanta and all of [the old cast members] are amazing,” she shared, adding that OG star Kim would be “great to come back.”

Shereé, 53, told Us that while there could be a few changes to the show’s setup, it doesn’t need a full reboot.

“Our line of fans are so loyal. They have invested in each and every one of us, I don’t think there could ever be a complete reboot on [RHOA]. It won’t work,” Shereé said. “I’m OK with a rebound. Just add a few people.”

While some changes would be welcomed by her costars, newbie Sanya Richards-Ross told Us the “six of [them]” from season 15 — including Kandi, Kenya, Marlo, Shereé and Drew Sidora — are “already a great group.”

“I think that if we had a little bit more time to build genuine friendships. I think what the fans are used to was when the show started they all were real friends, they all lived in Atlanta together, they had history and it takes time to build that,” Sanya, 38, told Us on Saturday. “No matter if you bring in a new cast, they’re still going to be new to each other.”

Sanya added that she feels like she already created strong bonds with some of her costars after her first season and “hopes the fans will give [them] more time to do that.”

