Sanya Richards-Ross revealed that she is pregnant with her second child.

In the latest trailer for the upcoming second half of Real Housewives of Atlanta season 15 — which dropped on Friday, July 15 — Sanya, 38, can be seen handing her husband, Aaron Ross, a pregnancy test. As he glances at the test, he takes a closer look and exclaims, “No way!”

“This is real?” he asks, as she nods and begins to jump up and down. “I’m pregnant!” Sanya says and goes to hug everyone in the room as they congratulate the happy couple.

Sanya and Aaron, 40 — who tied the knot in 2010 — share son Aaron Jermaine, whom they welcomed in August 2017. In April, Sanya exclusively hinted to Us Weekly that the pair have plans to expand their family.

“[There are] lots of new developments with baby No. 2,” the Olympian exclusively told Us. “This season and a lot that I think a lot of women and families will be able to relate to as Ross and I are still navigating this conversation and the possibilities of what our family will look like.”

Sanya admitted that she and Aaron had their “entire family” living with them at the time and the talks of a second child halted due. However, she explained their brood had plans to “be moving out soon” and the discussions of having another baby were open.

“Is it the right time for baby number two? Just all of these things that I think, you know, we’re all always trying to figure out and make the best decision,” she said. “So that’s a big part of this season for me is baby number two and my extended family living with me.”

Before sharing the exciting news, Sanya opened up about her struggles with balancing her marriage and motherhood.

“Ross and I struggled with [being parents] in the first couple years of our marriage,” she recalled to The Bump in February. “I nursed my son for almost two and a half years. A nurse — and I wish I had taken her advice — told me to pump. She said, ‘You have to share this load. If you’re exclusively breastfeeding, it’s going to get overwhelming.’ And I remember, there were days when I would ask my husband to just stay up with me. Even if he wasn’t feeding, I just needed his company. And he was like, “Why should we both be tired,” and it caused a big rift.”