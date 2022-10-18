Ready to get back out there? Former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Cynthia Bailey opened up about how she’s been handling her split from Mike Hill — and sharing her hopes for finding love again.

“I love Mike. I’ll always love Mike. We’re friends. I’ll miss what we had,” Bailey, 55, exclusively told Us Weekly at BravoCon 2022 on Friday, October 14. “But I’m really excited that this wasn’t like [an] ugly, horrible divorce where we couldn’t be friends. It was really important to me to not lose my friend. He’s my best friend.”

Us confirmed the Celebrity Big Brother alum’s split from the sportscaster, 52, on Wednesday, October 12 — just two days before the Bravo event.

“LOVE is a beautiful thing. While we both will always have love for one another, we have decided to go our separate ways,” the duo wrote in a joint Instagram statement at the time. “No one is to blame and we are grateful that we remain good friends. We will always cherish the many memories we’ve shared together as husband and wife.”

They continued: “Many of you have been on this journey with us from the very beginning, and we appreciate our family, friends and beloved fans for your positive support as we move forward and start new chapters. Thank you for your prayers and well wishes!”

Bailey initially joined RHOA in 2010. The Cosby Show alum was married to Peter Thomas at the time, but the two called it quits in 2013 and finalized their divorce four years later. In 2018, Bailey began dating Hill and the pair tied the knot after two years of dating. The Bravo series often featured the couple’s ups and downs until the model exited the show in September 2021.

Meanwhile, the Bailey’s Wine Cellar founder noted that “a lot of different things” caused the twosome to drift apart before deciding to call it quits for good.

“In the beginning, it was the distance. And then, it was me going into my next chapter, transitioning into a different career. You know, he’s transitioning into different careers with job situations,” Bailey shared on Friday. “So we both had a lot going on, and honestly, when I left Housewives I moved to a different city, a different house, and a different career I had to focus on.”

Bailey also joked that she is “in full-on menopause at this point” but hopes to find love again in the next chapter of her life.

“I’m a Pisces girl. I am a lover of love. I will never give up on love,” she shared with Us. “It doesn’t necessarily have to come in a marriage package — if it happens again … I know that God has someone out there for me, I need to bring him this way soon enough.”

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi