Jade Roper has gone from awaiting the final rose to awaiting the final trimester! The reality star, who’s expecting a baby boy with husband Tanner Tolbert, showed off her popped baby bump in a bikini pic posted from the family’s Hawaii vacation.

“Whoa baby!” the 32-year-old wrote in the caption of her Instagram post on Monday, March 25. “Hellooo 20 weeks! Had some round ligament pain two days ago and woke up to a popped belly! Tanner and I are stuck on agreeing on baby boy’s name, so help us out please and let’s hear all your boy names out there!”

Roper already has her hands full with the couple’s first child, 19-month old Emerson, but took some time out of her vacay to host an Instagram Q&A about her recent life developments.

One Instagram follower asked Roper if she and Tolbert, whom she married in 2016 after meeting him in Bachelor in Paradise season 2, will hire a nanny to help out. “No, it’ll be just us!” she responded. “Tanner’s mom lives near us, so she will be a help if we need to run errands or get other things done or just enjoy some quality mommy/daddy time.”

The Bachelor season 19 alum also said that she and Tolbert, who competed on The Bachelorette season 11, haven’t decided if they’ll try for a third baby. “We have talked about this a lot lately!” she wrote. “I guess we will see in a couple years, but right now we feel so torn if we want to have more than two or if two is perfect for our family.”

The couple announced Roper’s pregnancy in January and revealed the sex of their baby earlier this month. During the Instagram Q&A, the Colorado native said she and Tolbert filmed the gender reveal and will release it in May. “It was quite epic,” she teased.

