Always with her! Khloé Kardashian may have lost her dog Gabanna a few months back, but her furry friend is always on her mind.

“I have dreamt about Gabanna four nights in a row. I wonder what she is trying to tell me,” the 33-year-old reality star tweeted to her followers on Tuesday, March 27.

Fans were quick to reply to Kardashian’s post and offer her support. Multiple users even suggested that her dreams may be a sign that she should name the baby girl she’s expecting with boyfriend Tristan Thompson after the the beloved pup, who died in January.

“She wants you to name the baby ‘Gabbana,’” one fan tweeted. Another suggested to Kardashian, “your child’s middle name should be Gabana (sic).”

As previously reported, Us Weekly revealed in September that the Good American designer is expecting her first child with the Cleveland Cavaliers player. After Kardashian confirmed the news in December via Instagram, she revealed on the March 4 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians that she is pregnant with a girl.

“Your responses are so sweet guys,” Kardashian wrote on Tuesday, adding a dog and heart emoji.

This is not the first time this week that the Revenge Body host has mourned her pooch.

“I miss you Goober 😘,” Kardashian captioned photo on Sunday, March 25, of a selfie with Gabanna.

Back when her black Labrador passed away, the Strong Looks Better Naked author shared a pic of the flowers in the shape of a dog paw that Thompson sent her. “Thank you baby for being so thoughtful!” she wrote on February 1. “This gorgeous arrangement brightened up my day! You are the sweetest my love!”

