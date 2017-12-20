Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson did not secretly marry, contrary to a report saying otherwise.

An insider tells Us Weekly that the expectant parents did not tie the knot, and as Us exclusively reported in September, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 33, is not in a rush to wed Thompson, 26. “Khloe hasn’t typically cared about getting married before having a baby,” the source told Us at the time. “She’s open to it but it’s not a prerequisite, to be married, before having kids.”

“Marriage is definitely in the cards,” another source told Us of the couple in October. “They are just waiting for the right time to move forward. Khloe doesn’t want to rush into anything.”

As previously reported, the reality star confirmed on Wednesday, December 20, that she and the basketball pro are expecting their first child together. “My greatest dream realized! We are having a baby,” the Revenge Body host captioned an Instagram photo of her bare baby bump. “I had been waiting and wondering but God had a plan all along. He knew what He was doing. I simply had to trust in Him and be patient. I still at times can’t believe that our love created life!”

Kardashian also expressed her love and gratitude for Thompson in the post. “Tristan, thank you for loving me the way you do! Thank you for treating me like a Queen,” she gushed. “Thank you for making me feel beautiful at all stages! Tristan, most of all, Thank you for making me a MOMMY!!!! You have made this experience even more magical than I could have envisioned! I will never forget how wonderful you’ve been to me during this time. Thank you for making me so happy my love!”

“Thank you to everyone for the love and positive vibes,” the E! star continued. “I know we’ve been keeping this quiet and we wanted to enjoy this between our family and close friends as long as we could privately. To enjoy our first precious moments just us. Thank you all for undersigning. I am so thankful, excited, nervous, eager, overjoyed and scared all in one! But it’s the best bundle of feelings I’ve ever felt in my life!”

Us Weekly broke the news in September that Kardashian is pregnant, and also exclusively revealed in October that she is expecting a baby boy. Her son will have playmates as Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are expecting their third child, a baby girl, via surrogate, while Kylie Jenner is expecting her first child with boyfriend Travis Scott.

