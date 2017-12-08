Finally acknowledging her little bun in the oven? Khloé Kardashian just can’t stop calling her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, “daddy.”

“I LOVE any cute sweat suit set! But Im obsessing over this @goodamerican fishnet set!!” Kardashian, 33, captioned a photo of herself modeling her Good American sweat suit Thursday, December 7. “Easy but always cute though! 😜 #GoodSquad #GoodSweats.”

The NBA star commented, “😍😍😍😍 DAMN” to which the reality TV personality responded, “hey daddy ❤❤❤.”

This is not the first time the Strong Looks Better Naked author, who has been covering her baby bump with oversized bags and baggy clothes, referred to her basketball beau as “daddy.” Kardashian wrote “I love this man … That’s daddy” when she shared photos of the couple dressed as Khaleesi and Khal Drogo from Game of Thrones on Halloween via Snapchat.

Us Weekly broke the news in September that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is pregnant with their first child. The following month, multiple sources confirmed to Us exclusively that they are gearing up for a baby boy.

Kardashian and the Cleveland Cavaliers star, 26, have been dating since September 2016 after meeting on a blind date. The pair have not publicity addressed they’re expecting, but a source exclusively revealed to Us last month that Kardashian plans to announce her pregnancy soon.

“Marriage is definitely in the cards,” a source told Us of the couple in October. “They are just waiting for the right time to move forward. Khloe doesn’t want to rush into anything.”

