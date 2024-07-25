Lea Michele is expecting a baby girl, and as her second pregnancy progresses, she’s experiencing some new cravings.

Michele, 37, shared is suddenly “a sweets girl” for the first time in her life.

“I have never cared about desserts,” the actress and singer admitted in an exclusive interview with Us Weekly as part of her Children’s TYLENOL campaign. “During dinner I find myself getting to be like, ‘I get to have desserts and I am so excited about it.’”

Michele points to her 2006 appearance on Top Chef for proof that those dessert cravings are new.

“I was on Top Chef many years ago, so there’s proof,” she said. “You can even see me say, ‘I hate sweets. I don’t want sweets.’”

Back and March, she and husband Zandy Reich announced that they were expecting their second baby. The two welcomed their son Ever Leo in 2020.

As Michele’s dessert cravings persist, she says she isn’t worried about any post-baby body pressure.

“I feel like we’re so past that now,” she said. “If we’re not, then we should be. I think for me, I had a C-section with my first baby, and so it was just really all about me healing and getting my body back to feeling good.”

Michele has been open in the past about suffering from polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), which made it difficult to conceives. She thought back to her first pregnancy, revealing she worried more about how she felt rather than how she looked.

“I remember the first time I sang post giving birth, I shut the door and I locked myself in this room. It was like seven months later, and I remember being so nervous and then just singing for the first time and everything felt weird and felt different,” she recalled. “But that mattered so much to me…just getting back to feeling like myself in that sense, rather than how I looked.”

For her second go-round, Michele is able to share some advice with fellow expectant moms about how to prepare, including to make sure the cabinet is stocked with first-aid products like Children’s TYLENOL Dye-Free Cherry Liquid. The medicine is the No. 1 pediatrician recommended brand of pain and fever relief, committed to providing parents with the products, resources, and education that they need to feel prepared ahead of welcoming their new baby.

“I think that they might’ve seen me on some sort of algorithm, like, ‘who’s this mother in New York City who’s buying all of the children’s Tylenol?’” she joked about how her partnership with Tylenol came about.

On a more serious note, she added, “Becoming a mom has been the most incredible experience. I think even just when I met my husband eight years ago, becoming a wife and then becoming a parent, it’s been the most incredible journeyof my whole life. I’m just so, so grateful, and the bond that I have with my son is something that’s just the most incredible experience.”